Market Buzz Stock watch: PB Fintech surges in flat market as brokerages see 50% upside While benchmark indices struggled to find direction on November 18, the share price of PB Fintech, the owner of Policybazaar, gained more than 8 percent in trade. At 2:30 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 402 on the NSE, up by 8.2 percent. Trading volumes of 16 million shares were four times higher than the 20-day average volumes of 4 million shares. Foreign brokerages expect a 50 percent upside in the stock. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Big Story RBI Bulletin: Inflation easing, economy resilient but sensitive to global headwinds With headline inflation beginning to show signs of easing, the domestic macroeconomic outlook has turned resilient but sensitive to formidable global headwinds, the RBI Bulletin said on November 18. While urban demand appears robust, rural demand is muted but more recently picking up traction, the bulletin said. The outlook for the global economy remains clouded with downside risks, the bulletin said. Global financial conditions have been tightening and deteriorating market liquidity is amplifying financial price movements, it said. Read here.

IPO Watch Five Star Business Finance raises Rs 1,588.5 crore via IPO, lower than actual issue size Non-banking financial company Five Star Business Finance has raised around Rs 1,588.5 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), lower than its actual issue size, given the tepid response from investors, and is ready to list on the bourses as per schedule on Monday, November 21. Read here.

Your Money These banks offer up to 7.25% interest on tax-saving fixed deposits Several banks have raised interest rates on tax-saving FDs after four consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year. Small finance banks and smaller and new private sector banks now offer rates up to 7.25 percent on tax-saving FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows. Read here.

Technology Google updates Maps with AR-powered visual search Google is updating its "Live View" feature within Maps to make it more robust and allow users to search visually. The changes will roll out to iOS and Android users in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo. more details here.