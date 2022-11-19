 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Nov 19, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Stock watch: PB Fintech surges in flat market as brokerages see 50% upside

While benchmark indices struggled to find direction on November 18, the share price of PB Fintech, the owner of Policybazaar, gained more than 8 percent in trade. At 2:30 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 402 on the NSE, up by 8.2 percent. Trading volumes of 16 million shares were four times higher than the 20-day average volumes of 4 million shares. Foreign brokerages expect a 50 percent upside in the stock. Read here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today
Former PM Indira Gandhi's 105th birth anniversary
PM Modi to inauguarate Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
India International Trade Fair 2022 to open in Delhi
International Gita festival to open in Kurukshetra
Air Fest 2022 in Nagpur Tomorrow
Public comments on draft Telecom Bill to end
Chandigarh leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
Voting for Nepal's parliamentary and provincial assemblies
Inauguration of 1st phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune
Football World Cup kicks off in Qatar
New Zealand vs India (2nd of three match T20I series) at Mount Maunganui

Big Story
RBI Bulletin: Inflation easing, economy resilient but sensitive to global headwinds

IPO Watch
Five Star Business Finance raises Rs 1,588.5 crore via IPO, lower than actual issue size

Non-banking financial company Five Star Business Finance has raised around Rs 1,588.5 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), lower than its actual issue size, given the tepid response from investors, and is ready to list on the bourses as per schedule on Monday, November 21. Read here.

Your Money
These banks offer up to 7.25% interest on tax-saving fixed deposits

Several banks have raised interest rates on tax-saving FDs after four consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year. Small finance banks and smaller and new private sector banks now offer rates up to 7.25 percent on tax-saving FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows. Read here.

Technology
Google updates Maps with AR-powered visual search

Google is updating its "Live View" feature within Maps to make it more robust and allow users to search visually. The changes will roll out to iOS and Android users in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo. more details here.

Tail Piece
IIT grad quits high-paying job to spend time with newborn

Ankit Joshi quit his high-paying job a few days before the birth of his daughter. To the world, it was a questionable career move, but to Joshi, it was a promotion to fatherhood. Know about this IIT-Kharagpur graduate and read his lengthy instagram post here.