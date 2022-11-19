While benchmark indices struggled to find direction on November 18, the share price of PB Fintech, the owner of Policybazaar, gained more than 8 percent in trade. At 2:30 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 402 on the NSE, up by 8.2 percent. Trading volumes of 16 million shares were four times higher than the 20-day average volumes of 4 million shares. Foreign brokerages expect a 50 percent upside in the stock. Read here.
Today
Former PM Indira Gandhi's 105th birth anniversary
PM Modi to inauguarate Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
India International Trade Fair 2022 to open in Delhi
International Gita festival to open in Kurukshetra
Air Fest 2022 in Nagpur Tomorrow
Public comments on draft Telecom Bill to end
Chandigarh leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
Voting for Nepal's parliamentary and provincial assemblies
Inauguration of 1st phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune
Football World Cup kicks off in Qatar
New Zealand vs India (2nd of three match T20I series) at Mount Maunganui
With headline inflation beginning to show signs of easing, the domestic macroeconomic outlook has turned resilient but sensitive to formidable global headwinds, the RBI Bulletin said on November 18. While urban demand appears robust, rural demand is muted but more recently picking up traction, the bulletin said. The outlook for the global economy remains clouded with downside risks, the bulletin said. Global financial conditions have been tightening and deteriorating market liquidity is amplifying financial price movements, it said. Read here.
Non-banking financial company Five Star Business Finance has raised around Rs 1,588.5 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), lower than its actual issue size, given the tepid response from investors, and is ready to list on the bourses as per schedule on Monday, November 21. Read here.
Several banks have raised interest rates on tax-saving FDs after four consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year. Small finance banks and smaller and new private sector banks now offer rates up to 7.25 percent on tax-saving FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows. Read here.
Google is updating its "Live View" feature within Maps to make it more robust and allow users to search visually. The changes will roll out to iOS and Android users in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo. more details here.
Ankit Joshi quit his high-paying job a few days before the birth of his daughter. To the world, it was a questionable career move, but to Joshi, it was a promotion to fatherhood. Know about this IIT-Kharagpur graduate and read his lengthy instagram post here.
