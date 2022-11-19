English
    Last Updated : November 19, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Stock watch: PB Fintech surges in flat market as brokerages see 50% upside

      While benchmark indices struggled to find direction on November 18, the share price of PB Fintech, the owner of Policybazaar, gained more than 8 percent in trade. At 2:30 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 402 on the NSE, up by 8.2 percent. Trading volumes of 16 million shares were four times higher than the 20-day average volumes of 4 million shares. Foreign brokerages expect a 50 percent upside in the stock. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Former PM Indira Gandhi's 105th birth anniversary
      PM Modi to inauguarate Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
      India International Trade Fair 2022 to open in Delhi
      International Gita festival to open in Kurukshetra
      Air Fest 2022 in Nagpur
      Tomorrow
      Public comments on draft Telecom Bill to end
      Chandigarh leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra
      Voting for Nepal's parliamentary and provincial assemblies
      Inauguration of 1st phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune
      Football World Cup kicks off in Qatar

      New Zealand vs India (2nd of three match T20I series) at Mount Maunganui

    • Big Story

      RBI Bulletin: Inflation easing, economy resilient but sensitive to global headwinds

      With headline inflation beginning to show signs of easing, the domestic macroeconomic outlook has turned resilient but sensitive to formidable global headwinds, the RBI Bulletin said on November 18. While urban demand appears robust, rural demand is muted but more recently picking up traction, the bulletin said. The outlook for the global economy remains clouded with downside risks, the bulletin said. Global financial conditions have been tightening and deteriorating market liquidity is amplifying financial price movements, it said. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      Five Star Business Finance raises Rs 1,588.5 crore via IPO, lower than actual issue size

      Non-banking financial company Five Star Business Finance has raised around Rs 1,588.5 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), lower than its actual issue size, given the tepid response from investors, and is ready to list on the bourses as per schedule on Monday, November 21. Read here.

    • Your Money

      These banks offer up to 7.25% interest on tax-saving fixed deposits

      Several banks have raised interest rates on tax-saving FDs after four consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year. Small finance banks and smaller and new private sector banks now offer rates up to 7.25 percent on tax-saving FDs, data compiled by BankBazaar shows. Read here.

    • Technology

      Google updates Maps with AR-powered visual search

      Google is updating its "Live View" feature within Maps to make it more robust and allow users to search visually. The changes will roll out to iOS and Android users in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyo. more details here.

    • Tail Piece

      IIT grad quits high-paying job to spend time with newborn

      Ankit Joshi quit his high-paying job a few days before the birth of his daughter. To the world, it was a questionable career move, but to Joshi, it was a promotion to fatherhood. Know about this IIT-Kharagpur graduate and read his lengthy instagram post here.

