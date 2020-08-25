Markets Buzz

Why is SEBI considering easing measures around market volatility?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to repeal the measures taken on March 20 to control volatility in market by this month end. This comes after the market volatility index came down below 20. Read here to know what SEBI's next move will be.

Big Story

Sonia Gandhi to stay as chief

After deliberations, which lasted for over seven hours, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the grand old party's highest decision-making body, decided that interim chief Sonia Gandhi would continue to helm the party until the next AICC session. Here's why.

Your Money

Catching up on retirement investment

While everyone always suggests that you should start saving early, this might not always be possible. But if you realise this a little late, does that mean you've missed the bus on having a healthy amount for retirement? Dev Ashish tells you how you can start rethinking your finances from retirement now here.

Global Watch

US says they will do plasma therapy, congratulated by Kejriwal

Despite the World Health Organization (WHO) saying that the plasma therapy is experiment, President Trump said they would be moving forward with convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of those patients critically ill with COVID-19. Read here to know why Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Trump on the move.

Tech Tattle

Tiktok says it's left with no choice but to sue the US

TikTok said that they were left with no choice but to sue the Trump administration over US President Donald Trump's executive order banning transactions in the United States with the popular short-form video-sharing app. Read here to know why.

Startup Tales

Facebook shows interest in edutech startup Eruditius

The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), a non-profit headed by Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, is in advanced talks to invest in Indian online learning startup Eruditus. Read here to know why they expressed interest in this startup.

Tailpiece

E-convocation goes viral on Twitter