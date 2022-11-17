While the market level valuation ratios look high compared to other markets, one needs to keep in mind that India is a more domestic economy with less impact of global factors. More here
Today:
HDFC to raise 5500 crore via bonds
Realme Buds Air 3S launch
Mizoram-Assam border talks Tomorrow: Finance Ministry, Indian Banks’ Association meeting
ISRO to launch private rocket Vikram-S
Last date for submitting CLAT applications
The Japanese investor is offering to sell 29 million shares in the company at Rs 601.45 apiece, at a discount of 7 percent to the current market price. More here
The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by Covid-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers, the civil aviation ministry said. More here
The cost of Indian weddings can vary depending on several factors, such as the location, venue, number of guests, and the scale of the wedding, taking into consideration specific traditions and customs,” says Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Weddingz.in, a wedding planning service. More here
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in June began releasing data provided by automakers on reports of crashes tied to driver assistance systems like Tesla's Autopilot. More here
Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced. Beyoncé leads with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar (eight) and Adele (seven). The award ceremony is set to take place on February 5. More here
