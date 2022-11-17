 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Indian markets look pricey but robust macros attract foreign investors

While the market level valuation ratios look high compared to other markets, one needs to keep in mind that India is a more domestic economy with less impact of global factors. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: HDFC to raise 5500 crore via bonds
Realme Buds Air 3S launch
Mizoram-Assam border talks Tomorrow: Finance Ministry, Indian Banks’ Association meeting
ISRO to launch private rocket Vikram-S
Last date for submitting CLAT applications

Big Story
SoftBank looks to offload $200 mn worth of stake in Paytm as lock-in ends

Coronavirus Check
DGCA lifts mask mandate for air travel, says it's no longer compulsory

The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by Covid-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers, the civil aviation ministry said. More here

Your Money
Getting hitched? Here are 4 tips to keep your wedding within budget

The cost of Indian weddings can vary depending on several factors, such as the location, venue, number of guests, and the scale of the wedding, taking into consideration specific traditions and customs,” says Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Weddingz.in, a wedding planning service. More here

Auto
Tesla reports two new fatal crashes involving driver assistance systems

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in June began releasing data provided by automakers on reports of crashes tied to driver assistance systems like Tesla's Autopilot. More here

Tailpiece
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé, Adele, BTS and other big nominees

Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced. Beyoncé leads with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar (eight) and Adele (seven). The award ceremony is set to take place on February 5. More here