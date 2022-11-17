Market Buzz Indian markets look pricey but robust macros attract foreign investors While the market level valuation ratios look high compared to other markets, one needs to keep in mind that India is a more domestic economy with less impact of global factors. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: HDFC to raise 5500 crore via bonds

Realme Buds Air 3S launch

Mizoram-Assam border talks Tomorrow: Finance Ministry, Indian Banks’ Association meeting

ISRO to launch private rocket Vikram-S

Last date for submitting CLAT applications

Big Story SoftBank looks to offload $200 mn worth of stake in Paytm as lock-in ends The Japanese investor is offering to sell 29 million shares in the company at Rs 601.45 apiece, at a discount of 7 percent to the current market price. More here

Coronavirus Check DGCA lifts mask mandate for air travel, says it's no longer compulsory The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by Covid-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers, the civil aviation ministry said. More here

Your Money Getting hitched? Here are 4 tips to keep your wedding within budget The cost of Indian weddings can vary depending on several factors, such as the location, venue, number of guests, and the scale of the wedding, taking into consideration specific traditions and customs,” says Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Weddingz.in, a wedding planning service. More here

Auto Tesla reports two new fatal crashes involving driver assistance systems The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in June began releasing data provided by automakers on reports of crashes tied to driver assistance systems like Tesla's Autopilot. More here