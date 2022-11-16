Market Buzz World-beating India stocks cement haven status with new record A return of foreign investors is bolstering the market, where the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index rose to an all-time high on Friday as risk assets rejoiced over a softer US inflation print. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Medanta debut on stock exchanges

NASA to launch Artemis 1 moon rocket

India-US joint military exercise begins Tomorrow:

HDFC to raise 5500 cr via bonds

Realme Buds Air 3S launch

Mizoram-Assam border talks

Big Story India's October trade deficit widens to $27 billion as exports slump 17% India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $26.91 billion in October as exports crashed by 17 percent year-on-year to $29.78 billion while imports rose by 6 percent, data released by the commerce ministry on November 15 showed. More here

Coronavirus Check How COVID-19 causes neurological damage Researchers, from the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, have studied the mechanisms responsible for and reported new insights into the development of "neuro-Covid", including identifying starting points for its prevention. More here

Tech Tattle Google Play adds UPI Autopay support for subscription-based purchases in India The move comes in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's 2021 recurring payment guidelines that initially disrupted subscription-based payments for online services, with UPI Autopay emerging as a key alternative. More here

Auto The first look: XM is the most powerful BMW SUV yet BMW has come a long way from the first ever M1 to today’s M series cars but there was always one thing in common, they were all extremely powerful cars. The XM is no exception. More here