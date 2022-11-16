 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
World-beating India stocks cement haven status with new record

A return of foreign investors is bolstering the market, where the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index rose to an all-time high on Friday as risk assets rejoiced over a softer US inflation print. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Medanta debut on stock exchanges
NASA to launch Artemis 1 moon rocket
India-US joint military exercise begins Tomorrow:
HDFC to raise 5500 cr via bonds
Realme Buds Air 3S launch
Mizoram-Assam border talks

Big Story
India's October trade deficit widens to $27 billion as exports slump 17%

Coronavirus Check
How COVID-19 causes neurological damage

Researchers, from the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, have studied the mechanisms responsible for and reported new insights into the development of "neuro-Covid", including identifying starting points for its prevention. More here

Tech Tattle
Google Play adds UPI Autopay support for subscription-based purchases in India

The move comes in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's 2021 recurring payment guidelines that initially disrupted subscription-based payments for online services, with UPI Autopay emerging as a key alternative. More here

 

Auto
The first look: XM is the most powerful BMW SUV yet

BMW has come a long way from the first ever M1 to today’s M series cars but there was always one thing in common, they were all extremely powerful cars. The XM is no exception. More here

Tailpiece
Global population 2022: Symbolic '8 billionth baby' born in Manila

On Tuesday, as the global population touched 8 billion, a girl born in Manila is being considered as the symbolic eight billionth person in the world. More here