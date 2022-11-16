A return of foreign investors is bolstering the market, where the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index rose to an all-time high on Friday as risk assets rejoiced over a softer US inflation print. More here
Today:
Medanta debut on stock exchanges
NASA to launch Artemis 1 moon rocket
India-US joint military exercise begins Tomorrow:
HDFC to raise 5500 cr via bonds
Realme Buds Air 3S launch
Mizoram-Assam border talks
Today:
India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $26.91 billion in October as exports crashed by 17 percent year-on-year to $29.78 billion while imports rose by 6 percent, data released by the commerce ministry on November 15 showed. More here
Researchers, from the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, have studied the mechanisms responsible for and reported new insights into the development of "neuro-Covid", including identifying starting points for its prevention. More here
The move comes in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's 2021 recurring payment guidelines that initially disrupted subscription-based payments for online services, with UPI Autopay emerging as a key alternative. More here
BMW has come a long way from the first ever M1 to today’s M series cars but there was always one thing in common, they were all extremely powerful cars. The XM is no exception. More here
On Tuesday, as the global population touched 8 billion, a girl born in Manila is being considered as the symbolic eight billionth person in the world. More here
