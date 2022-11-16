Take a look at these key events Today:
Medanta debut on stock exchanges
NASA to launch Artemis 1 moon rocket
India-US joint military exercise beginsTomorrow:
HDFC to raise 5500 cr via bonds
Realme Buds Air 3S launch
Mizoram-Assam border talks
Big Story
India's October trade deficit widens to $27 billion as exports slump 17%
India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $26.91 billion in October as exports crashed by 17 percent year-on-year to $29.78 billion while imports rose by 6 percent, data released by the commerce ministry on November 15 showed. More here
Coronavirus Check
How COVID-19 causes neurological damage
Researchers, from the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, have studied the mechanisms responsible for and reported new insights into the development of "neuro-Covid", including identifying starting points for its prevention. More here
Tech Tattle
Google Play adds UPI Autopay support for subscription-based purchases in India
The move comes in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's 2021 recurring payment guidelines that initially disrupted subscription-based payments for online services, with UPI Autopay emerging as a key alternative. More here
Auto
The first look: XM is the most powerful BMW SUV yet
BMW has come a long way from the first ever M1 to today’s M series cars but there was always one thing in common, they were all extremely powerful cars. The XM is no exception. More here
Tailpiece
Global population 2022: Symbolic '8 billionth baby' born in Manila
On Tuesday, as the global population touched 8 billion, a girl born in Manila is being considered as the symbolic eight billionth person in the world. More here