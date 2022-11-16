English
    Last Updated : November 16, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      World-beating India stocks cement haven status with new record

      A return of foreign investors is bolstering the market, where the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index rose to an all-time high on Friday as risk assets rejoiced over a softer US inflation print. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Medanta debut on stock exchanges
      NASA to launch Artemis 1 moon rocket
      India-US joint military exercise begins
      Tomorrow:
      HDFC to raise 5500 cr via bonds
      Realme Buds Air 3S launch

      Mizoram-Assam border talks

    • Big Story

      India's October trade deficit widens to $27 billion as exports slump 17%

      India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $26.91 billion in October as exports crashed by 17 percent year-on-year to $29.78 billion while imports rose by 6 percent, data released by the commerce ministry on November 15 showed. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      How COVID-19 causes neurological damage

      Researchers, from the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel, Switzerland, have studied the mechanisms responsible for and reported new insights into the development of "neuro-Covid", including identifying starting points for its prevention. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google Play adds UPI Autopay support for subscription-based purchases in India

      The move comes in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's 2021 recurring payment guidelines that initially disrupted subscription-based payments for online services, with UPI Autopay emerging as a key alternative. More here

       

    • Auto

      The first look: XM is the most powerful BMW SUV yet

      BMW has come a long way from the first ever M1 to today’s M series cars but there was always one thing in common, they were all extremely powerful cars. The XM is no exception. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Global population 2022: Symbolic '8 billionth baby' born in Manila

      On Tuesday, as the global population touched 8 billion, a girl born in Manila is being considered as the symbolic eight billionth person in the world. More here

