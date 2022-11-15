Market Buzz CPI inflation declines to a 3-month low of 6.77% in October India's headline retail inflation rate fell to a three-month low of 6.77 percent in October from 7.41 percent in the previous months on a favourable base effect, data released on November 14 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Tribal Pride Day

Freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary

SC to hear pleas seeking CBI probe in Palghar lynching case

Launch of India’s first private rocket

World population projected to reach 8 billion

Rs 200 crore Money Laundering Case: Delhi court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea Tomorrow:

The Oppo A1 Pro is all set to release in China

Spandana Sphoorty board of directors to consider and approve issue of NCDs

Sundaram Finance to revise interest rates

Porsche 911 Dakar global debut

Big Story OPEC cuts oil demand outlook as it starts to curb production Due to a weaker economic backdrop and China’s strict anti-Covid measures, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump this quarter by 520,000 barrels a day, following a similar-sized downgrade a month ago. More here.

Coronavirus India’s diabetes crisis: Even higher number of young Indians getting it since COVID-19 pandemic For India, often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, COVID-19 may have triggered a silent explosion of sorts with a higher, than before, number of Indians joining the pool of diabetics since the pandemic began. More here.

Auto Auto component suppliers to log an 8-10% growth in revenue this fiscal: ICRA Auto component suppliers are expected to log an 8-10 per cent growth in revenue this fiscal driven by healthy domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and pent-up demand from the aftermarket even as headwinds persist on the exports front, credit ratings agency ICRA said in a report. More here.

Tech Tattle Twitter contract workers learn they have been fired by reading tweets of others The layoffs at Twitter don't seem to end. Reports are emerging now that the social network has sacked 4,000-5,000 contractors. It appears that several, if not all, were not given any formal notices. More here.