    Last Updated : November 15, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      CPI inflation declines to a 3-month low of 6.77% in October

      India's headline retail inflation rate fell to a three-month low of 6.77 percent in October from 7.41 percent in the previous months on a favourable base effect, data released on November 14 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Tribal Pride Day
      Freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary
      SC to hear pleas seeking CBI probe in Palghar lynching case
      Launch of India’s first private rocket
      World population projected to reach 8 billion
      Rs 200 crore Money Laundering Case: Delhi court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea
      Tomorrow:
      The Oppo A1 Pro is all set to release in China
      Spandana Sphoorty board of directors to consider and approve issue of NCDs
      Sundaram Finance to revise interest rates

      Porsche 911 Dakar global debut

    • Big Story

      OPEC cuts oil demand outlook as it starts to curb production

      Due to a weaker economic backdrop and China’s strict anti-Covid measures, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump this quarter by 520,000 barrels a day, following a similar-sized downgrade a month ago. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      India’s diabetes crisis: Even higher number of young Indians getting it since COVID-19 pandemic

      For India, often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, COVID-19 may have triggered a silent explosion of sorts with a higher, than before, number of Indians joining the pool of diabetics since the pandemic began. More here.

    • Auto

      Auto component suppliers to log an 8-10% growth in revenue this fiscal: ICRA

      Auto component suppliers are expected to log an 8-10 per cent growth in revenue this fiscal driven by healthy domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and pent-up demand from the aftermarket even as headwinds persist on the exports front, credit ratings agency ICRA said in a report. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Twitter contract workers learn they have been fired by reading tweets of others

      The layoffs at Twitter don't seem to end. Reports are emerging now that the social network has sacked 4,000-5,000 contractors. It appears that several, if not all, were not given any formal notices. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      iPhones get 5G support in India with Apple's latest iOS 16.2 beta rollout: Here is how you can activate it

      Apple has rolled out 5G support on its supported devices in India. The 5G support on Apple devices comes through a beta rollout of iOS 16.2. India’s 5G rollout took place on October 1 at the India Mobile Congress and now 5G connectivity will soon be available on all supported iPhones. More here.

    #MC essentials

