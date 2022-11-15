Take a look at these key events Today:
Tribal Pride Day
Freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary
SC to hear pleas seeking CBI probe in Palghar lynching case
Launch of India’s first private rocket
World population projected to reach 8 billion
Rs 200 crore Money Laundering Case: Delhi court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail pleaTomorrow:
The Oppo A1 Pro is all set to release in China
Spandana Sphoorty board of directors to consider and approve issue of NCDs
Sundaram Finance to revise interest rates
Porsche 911 Dakar global debut
Big Story
OPEC cuts oil demand outlook as it starts to curb production
Due to a weaker economic backdrop and China’s strict anti-Covid measures, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump this quarter by 520,000 barrels a day, following a similar-sized downgrade a month ago. More here.
Coronavirus
India’s diabetes crisis: Even higher number of young Indians getting it since COVID-19 pandemic
For India, often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, COVID-19 may have triggered a silent explosion of sorts with a higher, than before, number of Indians joining the pool of diabetics since the pandemic began. More here.
Auto
Auto component suppliers to log an 8-10% growth in revenue this fiscal: ICRA
Auto component suppliers are expected to log an 8-10 per cent growth in revenue this fiscal driven by healthy domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and pent-up demand from the aftermarket even as headwinds persist on the exports front, credit ratings agency ICRA said in a report. More here.
Tech Tattle
Twitter contract workers learn they have been fired by reading tweets of others
The layoffs at Twitter don't seem to end. Reports are emerging now that the social network has sacked 4,000-5,000 contractors. It appears that several, if not all, were not given any formal notices. More here.
Tailpiece
iPhones get 5G support in India with Apple's latest iOS 16.2 beta rollout: Here is how you can activate it
Apple has rolled out 5G support on its supported devices in India. The 5G support on Apple devices comes through a beta rollout of iOS 16.2. India’s 5G rollout took place on October 1 at the India Mobile Congress and now 5G connectivity will soon be available on all supported iPhones. More here.