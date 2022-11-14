Market Buzz Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 2.12 lakh crore in m-cap; HDFC Bank tops chart Nine of the 10 most valued firms together added over Rs 2.12 lakh crore in their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and TCS emerging as the lead gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38%. From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard. The top 9 firms added a total of Rs 2,12,478.82 crore to their market valuation last week. Among the winners, HDFC Bank added Rs 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,97,980.25 crore. More details here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Children’s Day

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary

G20 summit begins in Bali, Indonesia Tomorrow

Tribal Pride Day

Freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary

SC to hear pleas seeking CBI probe in Palghar lynching case

Launch of India’s first private rocket

World population projected to reach 8 billion

Rs 200 crore Money Laundering Case: Delhi court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea

Big Story Anil Agarwal explains why Gujarat was chosen over Maharashtra for Vedanta-Foxconn plant Anil Agarwal on Saturday explained why Gujarat was chosen over Maharashtra as the preferred destination to set up the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor and display manufacturing unit worth about Rs 1.54 lakh crore. Read here.

Your Money Here are the top midcap and smallcap stocks held by ESG mutual funds Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused funds are still few in India. And while it gained popularity last year on account of novelty, they haven’t been able to make much of a difference so far in terms of returns. Yet, conscientious investors and institutions that believe in investing in ‘clean’ companies are hopeful that over time ESG funds would become more acceptable and their numbers would grow. But where do ESG funds invest in the first place? Read here.

Automobile Suzuki Katana Review Suzuki has brought back the legend Kantana with a whole lot of modernity thrown in. Modern retro design motorcycles have been in fashion for a while and we have seen everything, from cruisers to bobbers to scramblers and café racers, taking up space in manufacturers’ portfolios. But can we call the Katana neo-retro? Read the review of the iconic motorcycle.

Tech Tattle Vivo X90 series launch expected to take place on Nov 22, camera samples surface A new, official-looking teaser poster of the Vivo X90 series has surfaced, giving us what appears to be an official launch date. The Vivo X90 series is expected to feature three smartphones, including the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Expected camera specifications and everything we know so far here.