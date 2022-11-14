Nine of the 10 most valued firms together added over Rs 2.12 lakh crore in their market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and TCS emerging as the lead gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38%. From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard. The top 9 firms added a total of Rs 2,12,478.82 crore to their market valuation last week. Among the winners, HDFC Bank added Rs 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,97,980.25 crore. More details here.
Today
Children’s Day
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary
G20 summit begins in Bali, Indonesia Tomorrow
Tribal Pride Day
Freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary
SC to hear pleas seeking CBI probe in Palghar lynching case
Launch of India’s first private rocket
World population projected to reach 8 billion
Rs 200 crore Money Laundering Case: Delhi court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea
Today
Anil Agarwal on Saturday explained why Gujarat was chosen over Maharashtra as the preferred destination to set up the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor and display manufacturing unit worth about Rs 1.54 lakh crore. Read here.
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused funds are still few in India. And while it gained popularity last year on account of novelty, they haven’t been able to make much of a difference so far in terms of returns. Yet, conscientious investors and institutions that believe in investing in ‘clean’ companies are hopeful that over time ESG funds would become more acceptable and their numbers would grow. But where do ESG funds invest in the first place? Read here.
Suzuki has brought back the legend Kantana with a whole lot of modernity thrown in. Modern retro design motorcycles have been in fashion for a while and we have seen everything, from cruisers to bobbers to scramblers and café racers, taking up space in manufacturers’ portfolios. But can we call the Katana neo-retro? Read the review of the iconic motorcycle.
A new, official-looking teaser poster of the Vivo X90 series has surfaced, giving us what appears to be an official launch date. The Vivo X90 series is expected to feature three smartphones, including the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Expected camera specifications and everything we know so far here.
US President Joe Biden recently referred to Cambodia -- which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders-- as Colombia in his latest high-profile slip-up. Biden had told reporters he was "heading over to Colombia", before quickly correcting himself to say "I mean Cambodia". Watch here.
