The market extended the winning run for the fourth consecutive week ended November 11 amid supporting global markets, robust earnings, continued FII buying and stronger rupee. The BSE Small-cap index shed 0.4 percent. TCPL Packaging, Honda India Power Products, Kamdhenu HLV, Future Retail, Sanghvi Movers, Neuland Laboratories, SMS Pharmaceuticals, FIEM Industries, Lumax Industries, MPS, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Hindustan Foods, Timex Group India, KPI Green Energy, Swan Energy, Dhunseri Ventures and Ajmera Realty rose 15-23 percent. Read here.
Today
Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel 4-wheelers in Delhi until tomorrow
CLAT 2023 Exam Date: Law Entrance Registrations To End
Jio Mumbai cyclothon rally
T20 WC: England vs Pakistan final Tomorrow
Children’s Day
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary
G20 summit to begin in Bali, Indonesia
Today
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has defended the central bank's interventions to alleviate pressure on the rupee, saying foreign exchange reserves have to be used in precisely such situations to ensure there is no undue exchange rate volatility. Read here for more details.
Overall, the Indian MF industry now has 35 smart-beta schemes with assets under management (AUM) of at least Rs 2,700 crore as on October 2022-end. The concept is relatively new in the Indian equity investment space, but garnering popular interest very fast. 21 of 35 smart-beta funds were launched in the last one year itself; the collective AUM of these 21 funds is around Rs 787 crore. Let's check them out in detail.
The XC40 sub-brand has emerged as a fairly successful case study of what makes for a good base-level luxury vehicle in India: a compact luxury SUV, with balanced proportions, all the essential luxury staples, and a bit of badge-value thrown in for good measure. Read a review of Volvo's first EV in India.
When it comes to premium smartphones, few can hold a candle to Apple’s Pro iPhones. With competition coming in from Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Google, and Oppo, do the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max stand out from the crowd? Find out in our in-depth iPhone 14 Pro review.
A 105-year-old woman travelled to a polling booth to cast her vote in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election. Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) allows voters above the age of 80 to cast their vote through ballot papers at their homes, Naro Devi chose to use the electronic voting machine (EVM) at the polling station. More details here.
