Market Buzz Market rally extends to fourth week; 30 small-cap stocks rise 10-23% The market extended the winning run for the fourth consecutive week ended November 11 amid supporting global markets, robust earnings, continued FII buying and stronger rupee. The BSE Small-cap index shed 0.4 percent. TCPL Packaging, Honda India Power Products, Kamdhenu HLV, Future Retail, Sanghvi Movers, Neuland Laboratories, SMS Pharmaceuticals, FIEM Industries, Lumax Industries, MPS, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Hindustan Foods, Timex Group India, KPI Green Energy, Swan Energy, Dhunseri Ventures and Ajmera Realty rose 15-23 percent. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel 4-wheelers in Delhi until tomorrow

CLAT 2023 Exam Date: Law Entrance Registrations To End

Jio Mumbai cyclothon rally

T20 WC: England vs Pakistan final Tomorrow

Children’s Day

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary

G20 summit to begin in Bali, Indonesia

Big Story Forex reserves not a showpiece, must be used on a rainy day: RBI Governor Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has defended the central bank's interventions to alleviate pressure on the rupee, saying foreign exchange reserves have to be used in precisely such situations to ensure there is no undue exchange rate volatility. Read here for more details.

Your Money 35 smart-beta funds: How to choose the one that works for you? Overall, the Indian MF industry now has 35 smart-beta schemes with assets under management (AUM) of at least Rs 2,700 crore as on October 2022-end. The concept is relatively new in the Indian equity investment space, but garnering popular interest very fast. 21 of 35 smart-beta funds were launched in the last one year itself; the collective AUM of these 21 funds is around Rs 787 crore. Let's check them out in detail.

Automobile The Drive Report: Volvo XC40 (facelift) The XC40 sub-brand has emerged as a fairly successful case study of what makes for a good base-level luxury vehicle in India: a compact luxury SUV, with balanced proportions, all the essential luxury staples, and a bit of badge-value thrown in for good measure. Read a review of Volvo's first EV in India.

Tech Tattle iPhone 14 Pro Review: As close as you’ll ever get to perfection When it comes to premium smartphones, few can hold a candle to Apple’s Pro iPhones. With competition coming in from Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Google, and Oppo, do the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max stand out from the crowd? Find out in our in-depth iPhone 14 Pro review.