Inauguration of Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2

IMD orange alert for heavy rains in Chennai

Sony to restock PS5 in India

Inox Green Energy Services IPO to open Tomorrow: Exit polls banned for HP, Gujarat elections from November 12 to December 5

KVS Teacher registration deadline deferred till November 12

PM Modi’s roadshow in Visakhapanam on November 12

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate RFCL on Nov 12

Big Story US inflation rises less than expected to 7.7% in October Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. More here.

Coronavirus Repeat COVID-19 is riskier than first infection, study finds The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, according to a study published on Thursday. More here.

Auto Hyundai to introduce global battery electric platform in India with Ioniq 5 Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it will introduce its global dedicated battery electric vehicle platform in the country with its upcoming model Ioniq 5, slated to debut in the Auto Expo in January next year. More here.

Tech Tattle Sony plans to release at least 5 new Xperia models in 2023 Japanese electronics giant Sony is reportedly working on least five new Xperia smartphones—three premium and one entry-level device—and will release them in 2023. More here.