    Last Updated : November 11, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Inauguration of Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2
      IMD orange alert for heavy rains in Chennai
      Sony to restock PS5 in India
      Inox Green Energy Services IPO to open
      Tomorrow:
      Exit polls banned for HP, Gujarat elections from November 12 to December 5
      KVS Teacher registration deadline deferred till November 12
      PM Modi’s roadshow in Visakhapanam on November 12

      PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate RFCL on Nov 12

    • Big Story

      US inflation rises less than expected to 7.7% in October

      Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. More here.

      Close

    • Coronavirus

      Repeat COVID-19 is riskier than first infection, study finds

      The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, according to a study published on Thursday. More here.

    • Auto

      Hyundai to introduce global battery electric platform in India with Ioniq 5

      Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it will introduce its global dedicated battery electric vehicle platform in the country with its upcoming model Ioniq 5, slated to debut in the Auto Expo in January next year. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Sony plans to release at least 5 new Xperia models in 2023

      Japanese electronics giant Sony is reportedly working on least five new Xperia smartphones—three premium and one entry-level device—and will release them in 2023. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Elon Musk ends ‘work from home’ for Twitter staff

      Two years after Twitter announced a “permanent” work from home policy for employees, the platform’s new owner has asked staff to return to office immediately. More here.

