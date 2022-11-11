Today: Inauguration of Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2 IMD orange alert for heavy rains in Chennai Sony to restock PS5 in India Inox Green Energy Services IPO to open Tomorrow: Exit polls banned for HP, Gujarat elections from November 12 to December 5 KVS Teacher registration deadline deferred till November 12 PM Modi’s roadshow in Visakhapanam on November 12
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate RFCL on Nov 12
Big Story
US inflation rises less than expected to 7.7% in October
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. More here.
Repeat COVID-19 is riskier than first infection, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, according to a study published on Thursday. More here.
Auto
Hyundai to introduce global battery electric platform in India with Ioniq 5
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it will introduce its global dedicated battery electric vehicle platform in the country with its upcoming model Ioniq 5, slated to debut in the Auto Expo in January next year. More here.
Tech Tattle
Sony plans to release at least 5 new Xperia models in 2023
Japanese electronics giant Sony is reportedly working on least five new Xperia smartphones—three premium and one entry-level device—and will release them in 2023. More here.
Tailpiece
Elon Musk ends ‘work from home’ for Twitter staff
Two years after Twitter announced a “permanent” work from home policy for employees, the platform’s new owner has asked staff to return to office immediately. More here.