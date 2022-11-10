Market Buzz Tata Motors to delist ADRs from NYSE The leading global automobile manufacturer said it has terminated its American Depository Share (ADS) programme, roughly around 18 years since they first started trading. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Kaynes Tech IPO subscription opens

Gyanvapi mosque case hearing in SC

President Murmu to visit Odisha Tomorrow: Inauguration of Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2

IMD orange alert for heavy rains in Chennai

Sony to restock PS5 in India

Inox Green Energy Services IPO to open

Big Story Facebook parent Meta sacks over 11,000 employees This is the first major round of layoffs at Meta, and is being considered as the most drastic one since Facebook began in 2004. More here

Coronavirus Check WHO reports 90% drop in world COVID-19 deaths since February The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday said a nearly 90% drop in recent COVID-19 deaths globally compared to nine months ago provides "cause for optimism", but still urged vigilance against the pandemic as variants continue to crop up. More here

Tech Tattle Instagram to give all creator accounts access to in-app scheduling Instagram has announced that it is rolling out post-scheduling tools across all creator accounts. The in-app tools will allow professionals and creators to schedule posts, pictures, Reels, or carousel up to 75 days in advance. More here

Auto Mahindra ties up with three EV infra players for charging solutions With these partnerships, Mahindra EV users will get seamless access to a robust fast-charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said. More here