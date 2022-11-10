The leading global automobile manufacturer said it has terminated its American Depository Share (ADS) programme, roughly around 18 years since they first started trading. More here
Today:
Kaynes Tech IPO subscription opens
Gyanvapi mosque case hearing in SC
President Murmu to visit Odisha Tomorrow: Inauguration of Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2
IMD orange alert for heavy rains in Chennai
Sony to restock PS5 in India
Inox Green Energy Services IPO to open
Today:
Kaynes Tech IPO subscription opens
This is the first major round of layoffs at Meta, and is being considered as the most drastic one since Facebook began in 2004. More here
This is the first major round of layoffs at Meta, and is being considered as the most drastic one since Facebook began in 2004. More here
The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday said a nearly 90% drop in recent COVID-19 deaths globally compared to nine months ago provides "cause for optimism", but still urged vigilance against the pandemic as variants continue to crop up. More here
The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday said a nearly 90% drop in recent COVID-19 deaths globally compared to nine months ago provides "cause for optimism", but still urged vigilance against the pandemic as variants continue to crop up. More here
Instagram has announced that it is rolling out post-scheduling tools across all creator accounts. The in-app tools will allow professionals and creators to schedule posts, pictures, Reels, or carousel up to 75 days in advance. More here
Instagram has announced that it is rolling out post-scheduling tools across all creator accounts. The in-app tools will allow professionals and creators to schedule posts, pictures, Reels, or carousel up to 75 days in advance. More here
With these partnerships, Mahindra EV users will get seamless access to a robust fast-charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said. More here
With these partnerships, Mahindra EV users will get seamless access to a robust fast-charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said. More here
“May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.” This may just be the world's oldest sentence which was found inscribed a 3,700-year-old ivory comb in southern Israel. More here
“May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.” This may just be the world's oldest sentence which was found inscribed a 3,700-year-old ivory comb in southern Israel. More here