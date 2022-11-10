English
Specials
    Last Updated : November 10, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Tata Motors to delist ADRs from NYSE

      The leading global automobile manufacturer said it has terminated its American Depository Share (ADS) programme, roughly around 18 years since they first started trading. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Kaynes Tech IPO subscription opens
      Gyanvapi mosque case hearing in SC
      President Murmu to visit Odisha
      Tomorrow:
      Inauguration of Kempegowda Airport Terminal 2
      IMD orange alert for heavy rains in Chennai
      Sony to restock PS5 in India

      Inox Green Energy Services IPO to open

    • Big Story

      Facebook parent Meta sacks over 11,000 employees

      This is the first major round of layoffs at Meta, and is being considered as the most drastic one since Facebook began in 2004. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      WHO reports 90% drop in world COVID-19 deaths since February

      The World Health Organization chief on Wednesday said a nearly 90% drop in recent COVID-19 deaths globally compared to nine months ago provides "cause for optimism", but still urged vigilance against the pandemic as variants continue to crop up. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Instagram to give all creator accounts access to in-app scheduling

      Instagram has announced that it is rolling out post-scheduling tools across all creator accounts. The in-app tools will allow professionals and creators to schedule posts, pictures, Reels, or carousel up to 75 days in advance. More here

    • Auto

      Mahindra ties up with three EV infra players for charging solutions

      With these partnerships, Mahindra EV users will get seamless access to a robust fast-charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said. More here

    • Tailpiece

      3,700-year-old ivory comb found inscribed with spell to eradicate beard lice

      “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.” This may just be the world's oldest sentence which was found inscribed a 3,700-year-old ivory comb in southern Israel. More here

    Must Listen

    MC Podcast | Employee pyramid structure in IT firms a good indicator if margins can be sustained

