Moneycontrol News
Nov 09, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Sequoia to sell 3.3% stake in IndiGo Paints via block deal tomorrow

The stake would be offloaded by Sequoia in a trade amounting to $30 million or approximately Rs 235 crore. The floor price for the deal is Rs 1,315 per share. A lockup period of 90 days will come into effect following the deal. More here

 

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: T20 World Cup semi-finals
Sale of electoral bonds begin
Haryana panchayat polls
Delhi schools reopen Tomorrow: Kaynes Tech IPO subscription opens
Gyanvapi mosque case hearing in SC
President Murmu to visit Odisha

Big Story
State-run OMCs report consolidated loss of Rs 3805 crore in second quarter

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited struggled with low marketing margin on the sale of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG. More here

Coronavirus Check
Homegrown drug shown to treat heart damage caused by COVID-19

A drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) may reverse the heart damage caused by a protein in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a study conducted in fruit flies and mice has found. More here

Tech Tattle
Netflix announces VR game based on Stranger Things

Netflix and development studio Tender Claws have teamed up to work on a virtual reality (VR) game based on Stranger Things Season 4. The streaming giant said the game will release on all major VR platforms by winter 2023. More here

 

Auto
Multiple e-motorcycles to zip on Indian roads

While electric two-wheelers currently account for only about 4 percent of two-wheelers sold in India, experts reckon that increasing fuel prices and government subsidies are making people shift from Internal Combustion Engine vehicles to EVs. More here

Tailpiece
Agnikul Cosmos successfully test fires 3D printed rocket engine

Chennai-based space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos said on November 8 that it successfully test-fired its single-piece 3D-printed engine—Agnilet— at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. More here

