The stake would be offloaded by Sequoia in a trade amounting to $30 million or approximately Rs 235 crore. The floor price for the deal is Rs 1,315 per share. A lockup period of 90 days will come into effect following the deal. More here
The stake would be offloaded by Sequoia in a trade amounting to $30 million or approximately Rs 235 crore. The floor price for the deal is Rs 1,315 per share. A lockup period of 90 days will come into effect following the deal. More here
The stake would be offloaded by Sequoia in a trade amounting to $30 million or approximately Rs 235 crore. The floor price for the deal is Rs 1,315 per share. A lockup period of 90 days will come into effect following the deal. More here
Today:
T20 World Cup semi-finals
Sale of electoral bonds begin
Haryana panchayat polls
Delhi schools reopen Tomorrow: Kaynes Tech IPO subscription opens
Gyanvapi mosque case hearing in SC
President Murmu to visit Odisha
Today:
T20 World Cup semi-finals
Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited struggled with low marketing margin on the sale of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG. More here
Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited struggled with low marketing margin on the sale of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG. More here
A drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) may reverse the heart damage caused by a protein in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a study conducted in fruit flies and mice has found. More here
A drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) may reverse the heart damage caused by a protein in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a study conducted in fruit flies and mice has found. More here
Netflix and development studio Tender Claws have teamed up to work on a virtual reality (VR) game based on Stranger Things Season 4. The streaming giant said the game will release on all major VR platforms by winter 2023. More here
Netflix and development studio Tender Claws have teamed up to work on a virtual reality (VR) game based on Stranger Things Season 4. The streaming giant said the game will release on all major VR platforms by winter 2023. More here
While electric two-wheelers currently account for only about 4 percent of two-wheelers sold in India, experts reckon that increasing fuel prices and government subsidies are making people shift from Internal Combustion Engine vehicles to EVs. More here
While electric two-wheelers currently account for only about 4 percent of two-wheelers sold in India, experts reckon that increasing fuel prices and government subsidies are making people shift from Internal Combustion Engine vehicles to EVs. More here
Chennai-based space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos said on November 8 that it successfully test-fired its single-piece 3D-printed engine—Agnilet— at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. More here
Chennai-based space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos said on November 8 that it successfully test-fired its single-piece 3D-printed engine—Agnilet— at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. More here