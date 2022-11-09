Market Buzz Sequoia to sell 3.3% stake in IndiGo Paints via block deal tomorrow The stake would be offloaded by Sequoia in a trade amounting to $30 million or approximately Rs 235 crore. The floor price for the deal is Rs 1,315 per share. A lockup period of 90 days will come into effect following the deal. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: T20 World Cup semi-finals

Sale of electoral bonds begin

Haryana panchayat polls

Delhi schools reopen Tomorrow: Kaynes Tech IPO subscription opens

Gyanvapi mosque case hearing in SC

President Murmu to visit Odisha

Big Story State-run OMCs report consolidated loss of Rs 3805 crore in second quarter Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited struggled with low marketing margin on the sale of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG. More here

Coronavirus Check Homegrown drug shown to treat heart damage caused by COVID-19 A drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) may reverse the heart damage caused by a protein in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a study conducted in fruit flies and mice has found. More here

Tech Tattle Netflix announces VR game based on Stranger Things Netflix and development studio Tender Claws have teamed up to work on a virtual reality (VR) game based on Stranger Things Season 4. The streaming giant said the game will release on all major VR platforms by winter 2023. More here

Auto Multiple e-motorcycles to zip on Indian roads While electric two-wheelers currently account for only about 4 percent of two-wheelers sold in India, experts reckon that increasing fuel prices and government subsidies are making people shift from Internal Combustion Engine vehicles to EVs. More here