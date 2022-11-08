Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said, if there is no aberration globally, the Nifty is good to go towards 18,250 – 18,350 first and then a march towards previous high of 18,600 looks very much on cards in the ongoing calendar year. Let's take a look at the top 10 trading ideas by experts for the next three-four weeks.
Today
Guru Nanak Jayanti
US midterm elections
Twitter stock delisting from New York Stock Exchange
GATE 2023 application correction process to begin
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiling Tomorrow
Delhi Schools to reopen
Archean Chemical Industries, Five Star Business IPOs to open
Realme 10 launch
Volvo EX90 SUV unveiling
T20 WC: New Zealand vs Pakistan (Semi-Final 1) at 1.30pm
India’s economy should grow at the rate of 6.5 percent to 7 percent over the medium term in response to deleveraging of corporate balance sheets and the government’s reform measures, the finance ministry’s chief economic adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on November 7. Read here.
When you need money for some urgent, large expense, and you don’t have it, the only option is to borrow. But what if you have it in your investments? Should you liquidate them? Or should you take a loan? Let’s take a look. Read here.
Tractor sales have beat estimates this October, carrying forward the sales momentum the segment had begun to see in September. Sales touched record highs on improving sentiment. The Street had estimated flat quarterly growth but sales went up by more than 12 percent. Mahindra and Mahindra, and Escorts Kubota made a record number of sales in October. Read more here.
Realme has teased the launch of the Realme 10 Pro+ in China. The Realme 10 Pro+ also appears to feature a curved AMOLED display, giving the device a somewhat flagship look. It is also expected the curved AMOLED screen would feature a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Check out the launch date, expected specs and features of the smartphone.
When smartphones got banned by teachers in the Buxton boarding school in Williamstown, Massachusetts, there was a massive outcry. Students were not happy with the decision and they yelled and cried protesting it. Then the new rule was implemented and two months later, not everyone wants to go back to using a smartphone. Read here.
