Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 07:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

Markets Buzz 

FPIs stay positive on Indian markets 

Overseas investors have put in Rs 41,330 crore in Indian markets on a net basis in August so far as the excess liquidity in global markets found its way to emerging markets like India. Read here to know why they're preferring such markets. 

Big Story 

Kim Jong Un in a coma, sister takes over 

South Korean diplomat Chang Song-min, the former aide of South Korean ex-President Kim Dae-Jung has told the media that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is comatose. His sister, Kim Yo-jong has been named de-facto second in command. Read here to know more. 

Your Money 

What's your money on this week? 

Looking beyond and after June quarter earnings, investors are now flocking to virus-resilient sectors in the market. Domestic liquidity boosted Indian investor sentiment, moving it in tandem with global markets. As more businesses adapt to the coronavirus and markets learn to cope with it, read here to know which sectors you should be on your checklist. 

 Global Watch 

China's Premier says economy could grow 

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country's economy could grow this year, state radio reported on Sunday, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read here to know why. 

Tech Tattle 

Microsoft comes next?  

With the ongoing battle between Apple and Epic Games, there is one unexpected contender --Microsoft. Microsoft said that Apple's move to leave off Fortnite from its store could harm its gaming business. Here's why. 

Startup Tales 

A page on leadership from Dhoni's playbook 

While there are many books that can serve as excellent guides on navigating the tricky world of leadership, perhaps the greatest lesson in leadership can be observed through the illustrious career of M.S. Dhoni. Read here to understand more about his simple, yet effective approach to being a leader. 

Tailpiece 

Stranded in Australia: Backpacker's tell-all 

Australia closed its international borders to non-residents until 2021. What follows is a series of events narrated by those who find themselves stranded uncertain and often precarious circumstances, in what is a constantly evolving situation. Read here to know more.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:10 am

