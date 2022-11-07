Market Buzz FPIs turn net buyers; invest Rs 15,280 crore in equities in first week of November After withdrawing funds in the last two months, foreign investors came back strongly in the first week of November and infused Rs 15,280 crore in Indian equities on hopes that US Federal Reserve would go soft on rate hikes. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

COP27 conference continues in Egypt

SC to pronounce judgment on plea against 10% EWS quota in admissions, jobs

MoS External Affairs Muraleedharan to visit Brazil

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra

Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices Tomorrow

Guru Nanak Jayanti

US midterm elections

Twitter stock delisting from New York Stock Exchange

GATE 2023 application correction process to begin

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiling

Big Story Govt asks sugar mills to export speedily to make early payment to farmers Government of India has directed sugar mills in the country to export speedily to make early payment to farmers. The statement comes after the Centre allowed export of 6 million tonnes of sugar on quota basis in order to balance the price stability of sugar in the country and the financial positions of sugar mills in the country. Read here.

Your Money Money myths that can burn a hole in your pocket, and how to spot them The lack of adequate financial literacy creates fertile ground for the propagation and acceptance of financial myths. While the wide prevalence of these myths or misconceptions stop many consumers from making optimal financial decisions, falling for some of these can have long-term adverse consequences on their financial health. Here are some of the top money myths that investors should avoid for their financial well-being.

Startup Tales K-12 edtech firm Practically lays off staffers, holds salaries citing funds crunch Immersive K-12 (kindergarten through standard 12) edtech platform Practically has laid off permanent staffers across departments, while also failing to pay salaries to many of its contractual and permanent employees over the last three to four months citing a liquidity crunch and a pending fundraise, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. Read here.

Tech Tattle Realme 10 launching on November 9 The Realme 10 is set to make its debut on November 9. The company is yet to announce a launch date for the Realme 10 series in India. The Realme 10 will feature a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 50 MP dual-camera setup, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and more. Here's a full roundup of what to expect.