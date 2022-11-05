Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly scale, all eyes on 18,350 Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, "A bullish candle on weekly charts and uptrend continuation formation on daily charts is indicating the continuation of an uptrend in the near future." If the index sustains 17,900-18,000 then the high of 2022 (18,350) can be reclaimed in the coming sessions, experts said. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Morbi bridge collapse: Police custody of 4 accused ends

T20 WC: England vs Sri Lanka at 1:30pm Tomorrow

South Africa vs Netherlands at 5:30 AM; Pakistan vs Bangladesh at 9:30 AM; India vs Zimbabwe at 1:30 PM

Big Story Twitter starts laying off staff in India as part of global job cut Twitter has started laying off employees in India as part of a global job cut ordered by the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the $44 billion acquisition viable. "Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this," PTI reported quoting a Twitter India employee as saying on condition of anonymity. The news agency said according to another source, the lay-offs have affected a ''significant chunk'' of the India team. Read here.

IPO Watch Four IPOs open next week, to raise Rs 5,020 crore Four IPOs open next week to raise Rs 5,020 crore as market stays buoyant

After the launch of four initial public offerings (IPOs) this week, the primary market is set for more action with a slew of issues lined up this month. Four more initial public offerings (IPOs)—Archean Chemicals Industries Ltd, Five Star Business Finance Ltd, Kaynes Technology India and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd—will hit the markets next week to cumulatively raise around Rs 5,020 crore. Read here.

Your Money Not happy with your health insurer? Just port out—lock, stock, and bonus Buying a health insurance policy is crucial for your financial well-being. But sometimes, our insurance companies disappoint. You may be unhappy with its services because the claims settlement didn't go as smoothly as you’d hoped, or for any other reason. One option is to buy a new health insurance policy and let go of the old one. There is a better alternative. You can simply port your insurance policy to another insurer. Read here.

Tech Tattle Redmi Note 12 5G could make its debut in India as a rebranded Poco smartphone Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China. While the Redmi Note 12 series is yet to get a global debut, reports suggest that the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G handset could be unveiled in India as a rebranded Poco phone. Here's a quick look at the upcoming phone's specifications.