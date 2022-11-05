 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Nov 05, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly scale, all eyes on 18,350

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities said, "A bullish candle on weekly charts and uptrend continuation formation on daily charts is indicating the continuation of an uptrend in the near future." If the index sustains 17,900-18,000 then the high of 2022 (18,350) can be reclaimed in the coming sessions, experts said. Read more here.

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today
Morbi bridge collapse: Police custody of 4 accused ends
T20 WC: England vs Sri Lanka at 1:30pm Tomorrow
South Africa vs Netherlands at 5:30 AM; Pakistan vs Bangladesh at 9:30 AM; India vs Zimbabwe at 1:30 PM

Big Story
Twitter starts laying off staff in India as part of global job cut

Twitter has started laying off employees in India as part of a global job cut ordered by the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the $44 billion acquisition viable. "Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this," PTI reported quoting a Twitter India employee as saying on condition of anonymity. The news agency said according to another source, the lay-offs have affected a ''significant chunk'' of the India team. Read here.

IPO Watch
Four IPOs open next week, to raise Rs 5,020 crore

After the launch of four initial public offerings (IPOs) this week, the primary market is set for more action with a slew of issues lined up this month. Four more initial public offerings (IPOs)—Archean Chemicals Industries Ltd, Five Star Business Finance Ltd, Kaynes Technology India and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd—will hit the markets next week to cumulatively raise around Rs 5,020 crore. Read here.

Your Money
Not happy with your health insurer? Just port out—lock, stock, and bonus

Buying a health insurance policy is crucial for your financial well-being. But sometimes, our insurance companies disappoint. You may be unhappy with its services because the claims settlement didn't go as smoothly as you’d hoped, or for any other reason. One option is to buy a new health insurance policy and let go of the old one. There is a better alternative. You can simply port your insurance policy to another insurer. Read here.

Tech Tattle
Redmi Note 12 5G could make its debut in India as a rebranded Poco smartphone

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China. While the Redmi Note 12 series is yet to get a global debut, reports suggest that the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G handset could be unveiled in India as a rebranded Poco phone. Here's a quick look at the upcoming phone's specifications.

Tail Piece
Rishi Sunak sells poppies at London subway station

Commuters at London's Westminster Tube station were on Thursday delighted to find Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in their midst. He was at the station to sell poppies as part of a fundraising initiative. In many countries, artificial flowers called remembrance poppies are worn in in honour of soldiers. This merchandise is sold to raise funds for veterans' welfare. Watch here.

