Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, range-bound trade likely to continue Experts expect range-bound trade to continue in the coming sessions and if the index breaches the high of November 2 (18,178), 18,350 will be the next level to watch. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

AAP to announce its CM candidate for Gujarat

NASA to roll out its SLS Moon rocket mounted with Orion spacecraft to launch pad

MLAs poaching case: Telangana HC tells state govt to file a counter

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Registration Starts

BJP president to release party's 'vision document' for Himachal

Tarn Taran fake encounter case: Quantum of sentence to be pronounced

T20 WC: New Zealand vs Ireland at 9:30am; Australia vs Afghanistan at 1:30pm Tomorrow

Morbi bridge collapse: Police custody of 4 accused to end

T20 WC: England vs Sri Lanka at 1:30pm

Big Story Failure to check inflation | MPC to send report to govt The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 3 said a separate meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the Government by the RBI. The RBI has failed to keep inflation under 6 percent for three consecutive quarters, warranting a formal response to government explaining the failure in meeting the mandate. As per Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, the central bank must submit a report to the Centre following the failure to achieve the inflation target. Further, as per Regulation 7 of the aforementioned regulation, the MPC’s secretary must schedule a separate meeting as part of the normal policy process “to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the central government under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Act”. Read here.

Your Money Income-tax deductions on home loans made easy Myths about home loans and taxation are busted to give you more details on how to maximise the tax benefits on a home loan. Read here for more.

IPO Watch Bikaji Foods International IPO posts 67% booking on bidding debut The public issue of Bikaji Foods International, the third largest ethnic snacks company with an international footprint, has garnered bids for 1.38 crore equity shares against offer size of 2.06 crore shares subscribing 67 percent on November 3, the first day of bidding. Retail investors have bought 110 percent shares of the allotted quota, and employees have bids for 52 percent shares of the portion set aside for them. Read here.

Tech Tattle Huawei Pocket S affordable foldable smartphone Huawei recently launched a new flip smartphone in China. The Huawei Pocket S debuted as the world’s most affordable foldable smartphone. The Huawei Pocket S shares its form factor with the P50 Pocket. For specifications, features, design and other details known so far, click here to read.