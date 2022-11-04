Experts expect range-bound trade to continue in the coming sessions and if the index breaches the high of November 2 (18,178), 18,350 will be the next level to watch. Read more here.
Today
AAP to announce its CM candidate for Gujarat
NASA to roll out its SLS Moon rocket mounted with Orion spacecraft to launch pad
MLAs poaching case: Telangana HC tells state govt to file a counter
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Registration Starts
BJP president to release party's 'vision document' for Himachal
Tarn Taran fake encounter case: Quantum of sentence to be pronounced
T20 WC: New Zealand vs Ireland at 9:30am; Australia vs Afghanistan at 1:30pm Tomorrow
Morbi bridge collapse: Police custody of 4 accused to end
T20 WC: England vs Sri Lanka at 1:30pm
Today
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 3 said a separate meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the Government by the RBI. The RBI has failed to keep inflation under 6 percent for three consecutive quarters, warranting a formal response to government explaining the failure in meeting the mandate. As per Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, the central bank must submit a report to the Centre following the failure to achieve the inflation target. Further, as per Regulation 7 of the aforementioned regulation, the MPC’s secretary must schedule a separate meeting as part of the normal policy process “to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the central government under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Act”. Read here.
Myths about home loans and taxation are busted to give you more details on how to maximise the tax benefits on a home loan. Read here for more.
The public issue of Bikaji Foods International, the third largest ethnic snacks company with an international footprint, has garnered bids for 1.38 crore equity shares against offer size of 2.06 crore shares subscribing 67 percent on November 3, the first day of bidding. Retail investors have bought 110 percent shares of the allotted quota, and employees have bids for 52 percent shares of the portion set aside for them. Read here.
Huawei recently launched a new flip smartphone in China. The Huawei Pocket S debuted as the world’s most affordable foldable smartphone. The Huawei Pocket S shares its form factor with the P50 Pocket. For specifications, features, design and other details known so far, click here to read.
The connection between having a best work friend and commitment to a job has grown stronger during the post-pandemic years, a study by Gallup in August suggested. Those who don’t have a best friend at work are more likely to leave. The importance of friendships at the workplace has other benefits for organisations. If six out of 10 US employees had a best friend at work, organisations could realise 36 percent fewer safety incidents, 7 percent more engaged customers, and 12 percent higher profit, Gallup said in a study in January 2018. However, it’s not easy to make friends at work. HR experts say not all colleagues can be potential best friends. So, how do you identify one? Read here.
