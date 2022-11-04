Tailpiece

Not everyone can be your best friend at work: How to identify one

The connection between having a best work friend and commitment to a job has grown stronger during the post-pandemic years, a study by Gallup in August suggested. Those who don’t have a best friend at work are more likely to leave. The importance of friendships at the workplace has other benefits for organisations. If six out of 10 US employees had a best friend at work, organisations could realise 36 percent fewer safety incidents, 7 percent more engaged customers, and 12 percent higher profit, Gallup said in a study in January 2018. However, it’s not easy to make friends at work. HR experts say not all colleagues can be potential best friends. So, how do you identify one? Read here.