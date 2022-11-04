Last Updated : November 04, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST
Market Buzz
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, range-bound trade likely to continue
Experts expect range-bound trade to continue in the coming sessions and if the index breaches the high of November 2 (18,178), 18,350 will be the next level to watch. Read more here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
T20 WC: England vs Sri Lanka at 1:30pm
Big Story
Failure to check inflation | MPC to send report to govt
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 3 said a separate meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the Government by the RBI. The RBI has failed to keep inflation under 6 percent for three consecutive quarters, warranting a formal response to government explaining the failure in meeting the mandate. As per Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, the central bank must submit a report to the Centre following the failure to achieve the inflation target. Further, as per Regulation 7 of the aforementioned regulation, the MPC’s secretary must schedule a separate meeting as part of the normal policy process “to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the central government under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Act”. Read here.
Your Money
Income-tax deductions on home loans made easy
Myths about home loans and taxation are busted to give you more details on how to maximise the tax benefits on a home loan. Read here for more.
IPO Watch
Bikaji Foods International IPO posts 67% booking on bidding debut
The public issue of Bikaji Foods International, the third largest ethnic snacks company with an international footprint, has garnered bids for 1.38 crore equity shares against offer size of 2.06 crore shares subscribing 67 percent on November 3, the first day of bidding. Retail investors have bought 110 percent shares of the allotted quota, and employees have bids for 52 percent shares of the portion set aside for them. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Huawei Pocket S affordable foldable smartphone
Huawei recently launched a new flip smartphone in China. The Huawei Pocket S debuted as the world’s most affordable foldable smartphone. The Huawei Pocket S shares its form factor with the P50 Pocket. For specifications, features, design and other details known so far, click here to read.
Tailpiece
Not everyone can be your best friend at work: How to identify one
The connection between having a best work friend and commitment to a job has grown stronger during the post-pandemic years, a study by Gallup in August suggested. Those who don’t have a best friend at work are more likely to leave. The importance of friendships at the workplace has other benefits for organisations. If six out of 10 US employees had a best friend at work, organisations could realise 36 percent fewer safety incidents, 7 percent more engaged customers, and 12 percent higher profit, Gallup said in a study in January 2018. However, it’s not easy to make friends at work. HR experts say not all colleagues can be potential best friends. So, how do you identify one? Read here.