Market Buzz Oil prices rise before expected Fed rate hike as US crude stocks drop Oil prices edged upward on Wednesday before an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, supported by another decline in U.S. oil inventories as refineries picked up activity ahead of the winter heating season. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: RBI additional MPC meeting, inflation on agenda Medanta's Rs 2,205 crore IPO to open Gogoro to enter India Tomorrow: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: JP Nadda to release BJP's 'vision document' on November 4 Gujarat Assembly Election: AAP releases phone number, E-ID seeking names for CM face; decision on Nov 4 13th Annual ZED FEST Film Festival Opens November 4

Big Story Air Asia sells remaining stake in India ops to Air India This means Air India has signed agreements to complete the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Air Asia India (AAI) and to subsidiarize it under Air India. More here.

Coronavirus Latex prices slump as demand for gloves wanes amid drop in COVID-19 cases Weakening demand for gloves following the easing of COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world has triggered a slump in rubber latex prices, forcing many farmers to go slow on tapping. Prices of rubber latex, a key raw material for gloves, elastic threads and other products, have slumped by 40 to 50 percent over the past few months. More here.

Auto Car sales reach zenith in October 2022 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported a 21 percent increase in total sales at 167,520 units in October. The company had sold a total of 138,335 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement. Its total domestic PV sales were at 147,072 units in October, compared to 117,013 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 26 percent. More here.

Tech Tattle Nokia G60 5G smartphone with 120Hz display, stock Android launched in India: Check price, specs Nokia G60 5G smartphone has been launched in India. The mid-range phone will be available for purchase starting November 8. More here.