Moneycontrol News
Nov 03, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Oil prices rise before expected Fed rate hike as US crude stocks drop

Oil prices edged upward on Wednesday before an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, supported by another decline in U.S. oil inventories as refineries picked up activity ahead of the winter heating season. More here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:

RBI additional MPC meeting, inflation on agenda

Medanta's Rs 2,205 crore IPO to open

Gogoro to enter India

Tomorrow:

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: JP Nadda to release BJP's 'vision document' on November 4

Gujarat Assembly Election: AAP releases phone number, E-ID seeking names for CM face; decision on Nov 4

13th Annual ZED FEST Film Festival Opens November 4

Big Story
Air Asia sells remaining stake in India ops to Air India

This means Air India has signed agreements to complete the acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Air Asia India (AAI) and to subsidiarize it under Air India. More here.

Coronavirus
Latex prices slump as demand for gloves wanes amid drop in COVID-19 cases

Weakening demand for gloves following the easing of COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world has triggered a slump in rubber latex prices, forcing many farmers to go slow on tapping. Prices of rubber latex, a key raw material for gloves, elastic threads and other products, have slumped by 40 to 50 percent over the past few months. More here.

Auto
Car sales reach zenith in October 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported a 21 percent increase in total sales at 167,520 units in October. The company had sold a total of 138,335 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.  Its total domestic PV sales were at 147,072 units in October, compared to 117,013 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 26 percent. More here.

Tech Tattle
Nokia G60 5G smartphone with 120Hz display, stock Android launched in India: Check price, specs

Nokia G60 5G smartphone has been launched in India. The mid-range phone will be available for purchase starting November 8. More here.

Tailpiece
'TrumpIsDead' trends after a verified user tested Twitter's moderation under Elon Musk

Tim Heidecker started the hashtag #TrumpIsDead on Twitter and in a series of tweets regarding former US President, Heidecker tweeted "Trump is dead (died badly) and said that Musk "suppressed this news (or has he?)". The tech billionaire was also tagged in the tweets. More here.

