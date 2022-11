Coronavirus

Latex prices slump as demand for gloves wanes amid drop in COVID-19 cases

Weakening demand for gloves following the easing of COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world has triggered a slump in rubber latex prices, forcing many farmers to go slow on tapping. Prices of rubber latex, a key raw material for gloves, elastic threads and other products, have slumped by 40 to 50 percent over the past few months. More here.