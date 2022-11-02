Market Buzz Nykaa’s new CTO aims to embrace crypto, metaverse to boost user engagement The former Amazon executive said that in the coming weeks he will interact with Nykaa's stakeholders to develop more efficient and effective platforms for its customers. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

US Fed decision on monetary policy

Fusion Micro Finance IPO to open

Kerala govt to meet Byju's executives over reports of forced 'resignation' of staff

SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter

Last day for GATE 2023 application correction

Aeroflot to launch flight services to Goa from Moscow

Honda is all set to reveal a brand-new SUV in Indonesia

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands at 9:30 am; India vs Bangladesh at 1:30 pm Tomorrow

RBI additional MPC meeting, inflation on agenda

Medanta's Rs 2,205 crore IPO to open

Gogoro to enter India

Big Story Windfall tax on crude petroleum slashed to Rs 9,500 per tonne, hiked on ATF, diesel exports The SAED on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been increased from Rs 3.50 to Rs 5 per litre; and on diesel, it has been hiked from Rs 12 to Rs 13 per litre. The duty on diesel exports includes the RIC charge of Rs 1.50 per litre. More here.

Coronavirus Oil prices edge lower as China COVID-19 woes dampen demand Brent crude for January delivery was down 4 cents at $92.77 a barrel at 0112 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1%. More here.

Auto As interest costs rise, auto parts maker Wheels India cuts back capex by 25% Auto components maker Wheels India Ltd is looking at cutting planned capital expenditure by 25 percent this financial year because of an increase in interest costs, Managing Director Srivats Ram said on Tuesday. More here.

Tech Tattle Google buys AI startup Alter for $100 million Search giant Google has acquired AI avatar startup Alter for $100 million in a bid to compete with short-form video platform TikTok. More here.