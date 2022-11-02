Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

US Fed decision on monetary policyFusion Micro Finance IPO to openKerala govt to meet Byju's executives over reports of forced 'resignation' of staffSC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matterLast day for GATE 2023 application correctionAeroflot to launch flight services to Goa from MoscowHonda is all set to reveal a brand-new SUV in IndonesiaT20 World Cup: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands at 9:30 am; India vs Bangladesh at 1:30 pmRBI additional MPC meeting, inflation on agendaMedanta's Rs 2,205 crore IPO to open

Gogoro to enter India