    Last Updated : November 02, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Nykaa’s new CTO aims to embrace crypto, metaverse to boost user engagement

      The former Amazon executive said that in the coming weeks he will interact with Nykaa's stakeholders to develop more efficient and effective platforms for its customers. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      US Fed decision on monetary policy
      Fusion Micro Finance IPO to open
      Kerala govt to meet Byju's executives over reports of forced 'resignation' of staff
      SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter
      Last day for GATE 2023 application correction
      Aeroflot to launch flight services to Goa from Moscow
      Honda is all set to reveal a brand-new SUV in Indonesia
      T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands at 9:30 am; India vs Bangladesh at 1:30 pm
      Tomorrow
      RBI additional MPC meeting, inflation on agenda
      Medanta's Rs 2,205 crore IPO to open

      Gogoro to enter India

      Close

    • Big Story

      Windfall tax on crude petroleum slashed to Rs 9,500 per tonne, hiked on ATF, diesel exports

      The SAED on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been increased from Rs 3.50 to Rs 5 per litre; and on diesel, it has been hiked from Rs 12 to Rs 13 per litre. The duty on diesel exports includes the RIC charge of Rs 1.50 per litre. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      Oil prices edge lower as China COVID-19 woes dampen demand

      Brent crude for January delivery was down 4 cents at $92.77 a barrel at 0112 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1%. More here.

    • Auto

      As interest costs rise, auto parts maker Wheels India cuts back capex by 25%

      Auto components maker Wheels India Ltd is looking at cutting planned capital expenditure by 25 percent this financial year because of an increase in interest costs, Managing Director Srivats Ram said on Tuesday. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Google buys AI startup Alter for $100 million

      Search giant Google has acquired AI avatar startup Alter for $100 million in a bid to compete with short-form video platform TikTok. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      The longest and shortest routes in Indian skies this winter

      The Northern winter 2022 schedule came into effect on October 30. The regulator has approved 21,941 weekly flights. This translates to 3,134 daily flights across airlines. Incidentally, this was the same number of approved flights in Winter 2019, the last full schedule before the pandemic. More here.

