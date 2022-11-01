Market Buzz Top 10 trading ideas for November series as bulls gear up to charge again The market seems to be gaining strength as the benchmark indices added more than a percent in the Diwali week ended October 28, on top of over 2 percent rally in the previous week. Auto, energy, infrastructure, metal, oil and gas, and select bank stocks helped the Nifty close at a one-and-half-month high. Even the Nifty50 has started off new monthly F&O series (November) on a positive note. Experts said if the index decisively crosses 17,800 in coming days, then 18,000-18,100 will be easily taken out which can ultimately pave the way towards new highs. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Seat belts compulsory for all car passengers in Mumbai

SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at 9:30 am; England vs New Zealand at 1:30 pm Tomorrow

US Fed decision on monetary policy

Fusion Micro Finance IPO to open

Kerala govt to meet Byju's executives over reports of forced 'resignation' of staff

SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter

Last day for GATE 2023 application correction

Aeroflot to launch flight services to Goa from Moscow

Honda is all set to reveal a brand-new SUV in Indonesia

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands at 9:30 am; India vs Bangladesh at 1:30 pm

Big Story CEA Nageswaran says cutting public debt best stimulus govt can give The best stimulus the Indian government can provide to the economy is by reducing its debt through the proceeds of its asset sales, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has said. Speaking at a panel discussion on the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest regional economic outlook for Asia-Pacific, the government's top economist argued that a reduction in public debt could help improve India's credit profile and lower interest rates. Read here.

Your Money Investing in Chinese stocks: Opportunity or mayhem? The Hang Seng Index, one of the world’s most tracked stock market indices on account of being a basket for Chinese companies, closed at 15,165.59 points on October 25. This is a 15 percent drop on a compounded basis between its lifetime high of 33,154 points that it closed at in January 2018 and now. The woes of technology-led Chinese companies continue even as the world has almost recovered from the COVID pandemic as investors continue to sell. An uncertain future continues to spook investors. Read more here.

IPO Watch DCX Systems IPO subscribed 2.11 times on day 1, retail investors' portion booked 8.7 times The initial public offering of DCX Systems, an electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses manufacturer, has garnered bids for 5.05 crore shares against an IPO size of 1.45 crore shares subscribing 2.11 times on October 31, the first day of bidding. The offer size has been reduced to 1.45 crore shares from 2.4 crore equity shares after the company successfully mobilised Rs 225 crore via anchor book on last Friday. Retail investors showed good interest, investing for 8.71 times shares of the allotted quota, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.16 percent. Read here.

Tech Tattle Apple Watch Series 8 Review The Apple Watch Series 8 caters to the average iPhone user, who is simply looking to live a more active and healthier lifestyle. So how does it fare in this regard? Find out here.