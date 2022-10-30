Market Buzz As market gains in Diwali week, more than 30 smallcaps rise up to 31% In the holiday-shortened Diwali week, Indian benchmark indices ended with a gain of one percent. After a positive start for the new Samvat 2079 on the Muhurat trading day (October 24), the market remained volatile amid monthly F&O expiry, better US GDP data, Bank of Japan keeping policy balance rate at -0.1%, rate hike by European Central Bank, decent earnings, and FII support. However, the BSE Small-cap index rose 0.4 percent with many stocks including D-Link India, Infibeam Avenues, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Bharat Bijlee, South Indian Bank, Muthoot Capital Services added 15-31 percent. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Chhath Puja

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for manufacturing facility for C-295 transport aircraft in Vadodara

PM to inaugurate Arunachal’s first airport

DU: 2nd round of admission to undergraduate programmes

Brazil presidential elections - Final round of polling

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe at 8:30 AM; Pakistan vs Netherlands at 12:30 PM; India vs South Africa at 4:30 PM Tomorrow

SC to hear plea seeking appointment of chairperson, others in law panel

UP CM Yogi to inaugurate Greater Noida data centre

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to commence in Odisha

T20 World Cup: Australia vs Ireland at 1:30 PM

Big Story IT Rules amendment: Govt threatens punitive provisions if intermediaries don't comply with GAC decisions The government is open to modifying the IT Rules yet again to include punitive provisions if social media intermediaries do not comply with the decisions of its grievance appellate committees. "Our approach towards jurisprudence and laws is evolving. We would like to work as partners. If it needs further modification, we will not hesitate to do that," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. Read here for more.

Your Money These banks offer festive FD rates During the festive season, big and small banks are trying to attract investors by offering higher interest rates — as high as 7.7 percent — but for a limited period only. More details here.

Automobile Review: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic Watch the video to discover the 'Made in India' EV luxury car's premium tech features.

Tech Tattle Nokia G60 5G India launch confirmed Nokia is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India soon. Nokia took to Twitter to confirm that pre-bookings for the G60 5G in India will begin soon. The company is yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Nokia G60 in India. However, the Nokia G60 5G featured a starting price of €320 (Rs 25,500) during its global launch. Here's a quick look at the upcoming smartphone's specifications.