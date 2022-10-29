The RBI's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday that the forex reserves of the country fell by $3.85 billion to $524.52 billion in the week ended October 21. More here.
Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc late on Thursday and his first move was to fire the social media company's top leadership which he accused of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform. More here.
The demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown of the entire city of 25 million that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities. More here.
According to the revised fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11. More here.
Apple recently announced three new iPad models in India and in the global market. Now, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro (2022), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022), and iPad (2022) are all available for purchase in India. The two new iPad Pro models are powered by the company’s M2 chip, while the vanilla iPad (2022) uses the A14 Bionic chipset. More here.
Two last-ball thrillers, two gut-wrenching heartbreaks. Had things panned out slightly – just slightly – differently, Pakistan would have been sitting pretty atop the Group 2 Super 12 standings. Instead, with the rub of the green not going their way, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions are within a whisker of crashing out of the 2022 edition at the first time of asking. More here.
