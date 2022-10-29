Market Buzz India's forex reserves fall to two-year low at $524.52 billion The RBI's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday that the forex reserves of the country fell by $3.85 billion to $524.52 billion in the week ended October 21. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Cricket Association of Bengal to give Jhulan Goswami Legendary Cricketer award

4th Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at 1:30 PM Tomorrow

Delhi to observe dry day on October 30 in view of Chhat Puja

PM Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Gujarat from Oct 30-Nov 1

DoT extends comments deadline on draft telecom bill to October 30

Big Story Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc late on Thursday and his first move was to fire the social media company's top leadership which he accused of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform. More here.

Coronavirus Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown The demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown of the entire city of 25 million that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities. More here.

Auto Auto-rickshaw, taxi fares hiked in Delhi. Here's why According to the revised fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11. More here.

Tech Tattle Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 now available in India alongside iPad 2022 Apple recently announced three new iPad models in India and in the global market. Now, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro (2022), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022), and iPad (2022) are all available for purchase in India. The two new iPad Pro models are powered by the company’s M2 chip, while the vanilla iPad (2022) uses the A14 Bionic chipset. More here.