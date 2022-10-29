Tailpiece

2022 T20 World Cup: Pakistan will have to win every match, and still be lucky to reach the next stage now

Two last-ball thrillers, two gut-wrenching heartbreaks. Had things panned out slightly – just slightly – differently, Pakistan would have been sitting pretty atop the Group 2 Super 12 standings. Instead, with the rub of the green not going their way, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions are within a whisker of crashing out of the 2022 edition at the first time of asking. More here.