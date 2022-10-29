Last Updated : October 29, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
Market Buzz
India's forex reserves fall to two-year low at $524.52 billion
The RBI's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday that the forex reserves of the country fell by $3.85 billion to $524.52 billion in the week ended October 21. More here.
DoT extends comments deadline on draft telecom bill to October 30
Big Story
Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter
Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc late on Thursday and his first move was to fire the social media company's top leadership which he accused of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform. More here.
Coronavirus
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
The demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown of the entire city of 25 million that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities. More here.
Auto
Auto-rickshaw, taxi fares hiked in Delhi. Here's why
According to the revised fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11. More here.
Tech Tattle
Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 now available in India alongside iPad 2022
Apple recently announced three new iPad models in India and in the global market. Now, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro (2022), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022), and iPad (2022) are all available for purchase in India. The two new iPad Pro models are powered by the company’s M2 chip, while the vanilla iPad (2022) uses the A14 Bionic chipset. More here.
Tailpiece
2022 T20 World Cup: Pakistan will have to win every match, and still be lucky to reach the next stage now
Two last-ball thrillers, two gut-wrenching heartbreaks. Had things panned out slightly – just slightly – differently, Pakistan would have been sitting pretty atop the Group 2 Super 12 standings. Instead, with the rub of the green not going their way, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions are within a whisker of crashing out of the 2022 edition at the first time of asking. More here.
