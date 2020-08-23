Markets Buzz

FII rush into India despite premium valuations

FIIs' net portfolio buying in India reached a new high of Rs 31,400 crore for this month as on August 17, exceeding Rs 23,300 crore of investment made in June this year. Here's why they're bullish on India despite premium valuations.

Big Story

Trump says FDA involved in foul play, without proof

US President Donald Trump on August 22 accused members of the "deep state" at the Food and Drug Administration, without providing evidence, of working to slow testing of COVID-19 vaccines until after the November presidential election. Read here to know why.

Your money

Managing finances in the festive season

With the festive season upon us, the next few months could give us all a reason to cheer despite the ongoing pandemic. Here's how to make space for the extra expenditure coming your way in the festive quarter especially under the current circumstances. Read here to know how you can do it.

Global Watch

Concerts amid COVID-19

A German university launched on Saturday a series of pop concerts under coronavirus conditions, hoping the mass experiment with 4,000 people can determine whether large events can safely resume. Here's what they hope to find.

Tech Tattle

FreeFortnite Tournament?

The maker of video game sensation Fortnite is taunting Apple amid its legal battle with the tech titan. Read here to know why Epic Games decided to launch FreeFornite.

Startup Tales

Food delivery, what should you expect?

India's food delivery industry has recovered 75-80 percent of pre-COVID levels. However, a Zomato study found that dine-in could not compare. In fact, it is yet to bounce back and is operating at 8-10 percent of pre-COVID levels. Here's what else it revealed.

Tailpiece

A grant to do nothing?

The University of Fine Arts in Hamburg plans to offer an “idleness grant” worth 1,600 euros (Rs 1.41 lakh approximately) to applicants who love sitting idle. Here's why they're looking for such applicants.