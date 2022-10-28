Market Buzz Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks with bulls ready to reign Dalal Street Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst of Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said looking at the broader time frame charts, he would not be surprised to see Nifty surpassing this hurdle (18,00) soon to retest the record highs of 18,600. Also, take a look at the top 10 trading ideas by experts for the next three-four weeks. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Elon Musk plans to close Twitter deal

Bengal teachers' job scam: Primary edu board ex-president’s judicial custody to end

Delhi govt to launch ‘red light on, car off’ campaign

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan vs Ireland at 9:30 AM; England vs Australia at 1:30 PM Tomorrow

Cricket Association of Bengal to give Legendary Cricketer award to Jhulan Goswami

4th Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at 1:30 PM

Big Story India’s first manned space mission by end of 2024 or early 2025: ISRO top official After a string of delays, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking to demonstrate the capabilities of its Gaganyaan mission by end of 2023, and then go ahead with India’s first manned space mission by either the end of 2024 or early 2025, R Umamaheshwaran, director of ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) said on Thursday, October 27. Read more here.

Your Money Company FDs offer higher interest than banks. Mind the added risks, though With the latest round of rate increase, the cumulative hike since May 2022 now stands at 190 bps. In this rising interest rates scenario, leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) have raised interest rates on their fixed deposits. The interest rates of corporate fixed deposits are higher compared to what public sector banks and major private sector banks offer. However, unlike bank FDs, DICGC does not cover corporate FDs with deposit insurance of Rs 5 lakh. Read more on this, here.

IPO Watch Fusion Micro Finance IPO opens for subscription on November 2 New Delhi-headquartered Fusion Micro Finance Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on November 2, as the primary market gets busy yet again. The IPO, which will close on November 4, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13.70 million shares by shareholders and promoters. Read here.

Tech Tattle Moto Razr 2022 makes global debut Motorola's next generation foldable smartphone, the Moto Razr 2022, unveiled in China earlier this year, has made its way to European markets now. Rumours also suggest that the Moto Razr 2022 could launch in India soon, although there is no official confirmation from the brand. Here's a quick look at its price, specifications, camera features and everything else we know so far.