    Last Updated : October 28, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks with bulls ready to reign Dalal Street

      Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst of Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, said looking at the broader time frame charts, he would not be surprised to see Nifty surpassing this hurdle (18,00) soon to retest the record highs of 18,600. Also, take a look at the top 10 trading ideas by experts for the next three-four weeks. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Elon Musk plans to close Twitter deal
      Bengal teachers' job scam: Primary edu board ex-president’s judicial custody to end
      Delhi govt to launch ‘red light on, car off’ campaign
      T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan vs Ireland at 9:30 AM; England vs Australia at 1:30 PM
      Tomorrow
      Cricket Association of Bengal to give Legendary Cricketer award to Jhulan Goswami
      4th Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata

      T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at 1:30 PM

      Close

    • Big Story

      India’s first manned space mission by end of 2024 or early 2025: ISRO top official

      After a string of delays, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking to demonstrate the capabilities of its Gaganyaan mission by end of 2023, and then go ahead with India’s first manned space mission by either the end of 2024 or early 2025, R Umamaheshwaran, director of ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) said on Thursday, October 27. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Company FDs offer higher interest than banks. Mind the added risks, though

      With the latest round of rate increase, the cumulative hike since May 2022 now stands at 190 bps. In this rising interest rates scenario, leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) have raised interest rates on their fixed deposits. The interest rates of corporate fixed deposits are higher compared to what public sector banks and major private sector banks offer. However, unlike bank FDs, DICGC does not cover corporate FDs with deposit insurance of Rs 5 lakh. Read more on this, here.

    • IPO Watch

      Fusion Micro Finance IPO opens for subscription on November 2

      New Delhi-headquartered Fusion Micro Finance Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on November 2, as the primary market gets busy yet again. The IPO, which will close on November 4, consists of a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13.70 million shares by shareholders and promoters. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Moto Razr 2022 makes global debut

      Motorola's next generation foldable smartphone, the Moto Razr 2022, unveiled in China earlier this year, has made its way to European markets now. Rumours also suggest that the Moto Razr 2022 could launch in India soon, although there is no official confirmation from the brand. Here's a quick look at its price, specifications, camera features and everything else we know so far.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra wants to support young artist who draws 15 portraits at once

      Anand Mahindra on Thursday said he is willing to extend financial support to a young artist who can draw 15 pen portraits simultaneously. Taking to Twitter, the industrialist shared a video of Noorjahan drawing 15 pen portraits from scratch. Calling her a "miracle", he wrote, "How is this even possible? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle!" More on this, here.

