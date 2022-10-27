Market Buzz Nifty may consolidate ahead of monthly F&O expiry, but these three stocks can return 16-20% in short term According to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, Nifty50 index may consolidate with some volatility ahead of the F&O expiration, but sector- and stock-specific outperformance will continue. Also, know about the analyst’s three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Infantry Day

ECB interest rate decision

Apple to Announce Q4 2022 Earnings

CAT 2022 admit card release

T20 World Cup: India to face Netherlands

Redmi Note 12 series launch Tomorrow

Elon Musk plans to close Twitter deal

Bengal teachers' job scam: Primary edu board ex-president’s judicial custody to end

Delhi govt to launch ‘red light on, car off’ campaign

Big Story ISRO flags concerns about draft telecom bill Satellite spectrum should be separately regulated and not be clubbed with terrestrial spectrum under the proposed new telecom law, S Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told Moneycontrol. Somanath said that ISRO will be communicating this concern regarding the India Telecommunications Bill to the ministry of communications requesting that in the final version of the bill the difference between satellite and terrestrial spectrum be explicitly mentioned. Read more here.

Your Money These mutual funds offer the winning combo In this Moneycontrol study, we shortlisted 10 schemes that were among the least volatile and at the same time have made money so far this year. We looked at diversified categories—flexicap, multicap and focused funds—that delivered relatively higher returns (between December 31, 2021 and October 12, 2022) while entailing lower risk. Read here for details.

NFT News Tracing the fate of most popular NFTs and the current state of the market After wowing the crypto community for most of 2021, the market for non-fungible tokens (NFT) has slumped since the start of 2022. Valuations have plummeted from the highs of 2021, unnerving even the most ardent NFT fan. Read here.

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review Samsung launched a new pair of premium true wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 back in August. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro succeed last year’s Buds Pro and after spending three weeks with Samsung’s new TWS earbuds; here’s what we think about them.