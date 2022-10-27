English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : October 27, 2022 / 06:08 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Nifty may consolidate ahead of monthly F&O expiry, but these three stocks can return 16-20% in short term

      According to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, Nifty50 index may consolidate with some volatility ahead of the F&O expiration, but sector- and stock-specific outperformance will continue. Also, know about the analyst’s three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Infantry Day
      ECB interest rate decision
      Apple to Announce Q4 2022 Earnings
      CAT 2022 admit card release
      T20 World Cup: India to face Netherlands
      Redmi Note 12 series launch
      Tomorrow
      Elon Musk plans to close Twitter deal
      Bengal teachers' job scam: Primary edu board ex-president’s judicial custody to end

      Delhi govt to launch ‘red light on, car off’ campaign

      Close

    • Big Story

      ISRO flags concerns about draft telecom bill

      Satellite spectrum should be separately regulated and not be clubbed with terrestrial spectrum under the proposed new telecom law, S Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told Moneycontrol. Somanath said that ISRO will be communicating this concern regarding the India Telecommunications Bill to the ministry of communications requesting that in the final version of the bill the difference between satellite and terrestrial spectrum be explicitly mentioned. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      These mutual funds offer the winning combo

      In this Moneycontrol study, we shortlisted 10 schemes that were among the least volatile and at the same time have made money so far this year. We looked at diversified categories—flexicap, multicap and focused funds—that delivered relatively higher returns (between December 31, 2021 and October 12, 2022) while entailing lower risk. Read here for details.

    • NFT News

      Tracing the fate of most popular NFTs and the current state of the market

      After wowing the crypto community for most of 2021, the market for non-fungible tokens (NFT) has slumped since the start of 2022. Valuations have plummeted from the highs of 2021, unnerving even the most ardent NFT fan. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review

      Samsung launched a new pair of premium true wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 back in August. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro succeed last year’s Buds Pro and after spending three weeks with Samsung’s new TWS earbuds; here’s what we think about them.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra says this video gave him energy to tackle the rest of the week

      Wednesday is when the mid-week inertia sets in, says Anand Mahindra as he shared a video on Twitter which he said gave him the momentum to tackle the rest of the week with energy. "Wednesdays are when inertia often sets in. A little momentum is needed for energetically tackling the rest of the week. This clip provided me that impetus. Takes courage to make that free fall… but it looks like a real rush," the industrialist tweeted. More on this, here.

    Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

