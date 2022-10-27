Last Updated : October 27, 2022 / 06:08 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Nifty may consolidate ahead of monthly F&O expiry, but these three stocks can return 16-20% in short term
According to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, Nifty50 index may consolidate with some volatility ahead of the F&O expiration, but sector- and stock-specific outperformance will continue. Also, know about the analyst’s three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks. Read here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Delhi govt to launch ‘red light on, car off’ campaign
Big Story
ISRO flags concerns about draft telecom bill
Satellite spectrum should be separately regulated and not be clubbed with terrestrial spectrum under the proposed new telecom law, S Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told Moneycontrol. Somanath said that ISRO will be communicating this concern regarding the India Telecommunications Bill to the ministry of communications requesting that in the final version of the bill the difference between satellite and terrestrial spectrum be explicitly mentioned. Read more here.
Your Money
These mutual funds offer the winning combo
In this Moneycontrol study, we shortlisted 10 schemes that were among the least volatile and at the same time have made money so far this year. We looked at diversified categories—flexicap, multicap and focused funds—that delivered relatively higher returns (between December 31, 2021 and October 12, 2022) while entailing lower risk. Read here for details.
NFT News
Tracing the fate of most popular NFTs and the current state of the market
After wowing the crypto community for most of 2021, the market for non-fungible tokens (NFT) has slumped since the start of 2022. Valuations have plummeted from the highs of 2021, unnerving even the most ardent NFT fan. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
Samsung launched a new pair of premium true wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 back in August. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro succeed last year’s Buds Pro and after spending three weeks with Samsung’s new TWS earbuds; here’s what we think about them.
Tail Piece
Anand Mahindra says this video gave him energy to tackle the rest of the week
Wednesday is when the mid-week inertia sets in, says Anand Mahindra as he shared a video on Twitter which he said gave him the momentum to tackle the rest of the week with energy. "Wednesdays are when inertia often sets in. A little momentum is needed for energetically tackling the rest of the week. This clip provided me that impetus. Takes courage to make that free fall… but it looks like a real rush," the industrialist tweeted. More on this, here.
