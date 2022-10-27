Market Buzz

Nifty may consolidate ahead of monthly F&O expiry, but these three stocks can return 16-20% in short term

According to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, Nifty50 index may consolidate with some volatility ahead of the F&O expiration, but sector- and stock-specific outperformance will continue. Also, know about the analyst’s three buy calls for the next 2-3 weeks. Read here.