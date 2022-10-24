Market Buzz Samvat 2079 Roundtable: Is the 'US market over' or are we repeating a mistake? Aggressive interest rate hikes have caused the US stock markets to fall deeply. The S&P 500 index has dropped 20 percent so far in 2022 after the US Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Dollex (the dollar-denominated version of S&P BSE 200) has fallen only 10 percent since January. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal turns into depression, storm likely

Apple iPad Pro likely to launch with M2 chip

Kashmir University defers exams scheduled for October 24

UK PM Liz Truss may be ousted Tomorrow:

Solar eclipse

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date extended again till October 25

Maharashtra NEET UG: Counselling registration begins; provisional merit list on October 25

From October 25 you’ll need a valid PUC certificate to refuel in Delhi

Big Story T20 World Cup: India defeat Pakistan in last-over thriller, Virat Kohli shines At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) track which aided pacers, Pakistan had set a challenging target of 160 before India. Despite the initial collapse, the men in blue were able to chase down the score, with former skipper Virat Kohli leading the inning with an unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls. More here.

Coronavirus Coronavirus Update | India records 1,994 fresh cases The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,28,961 with four more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. More here.

Auto Mercedes signs deal with Rock Tech Lithium to push e-vehicle drive The deal allows the luxury carmaker to supply its battery partners with raw material, starting 2026, including a qualification period, in order to rapidly scale up production of fully electric vehicles, the company said in a statement. More here.

Tech Tattle Meta may block news content in Canada over Online News Act The bill, if passed, will force platforms like Facebook to enter revenue sharing deals with local news outlets, similar to Australia's News Media Bargaining Code which took effect last year. More here.