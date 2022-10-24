Market Buzz

Samvat 2079 Roundtable: Is the 'US market over' or are we repeating a mistake?

Aggressive interest rate hikes have caused the US stock markets to fall deeply. The S&P 500 index has dropped 20 percent so far in 2022 after the US Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Dollex (the dollar-denominated version of S&P BSE 200) has fallen only 10 percent since January. More here.