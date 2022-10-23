Market Buzz Sebi bars Bombay Dyeing, Ness Wadia, others from securities market for up to 2 years; imposes fines of Rs 15.75 crore Sebi has barred 10 entities, including Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd and its promoters — Nusli N Wadia, Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia — from the securities markets for up to two years and levied a fine totalling Rs 15.75 crore on them for being involved in a fraudulent scheme of misrepresenting the company's financial statements. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events: Today: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya for Deepotsav Related stories ISRO's OneWeb order can open up billions of inbound dollars in space: Sunil Mittal

Industrial units to get 50% rebate in VAT in Haryana for using natural gas

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal wants to eat up the ICE Age Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Telangana China’s Communist Party (CPC) to unveil its new leadership Cyclone Sitrang storm likely to form over Bay of Bengal, to hit coast in Odisha and Bengal ISRO to launch 36 OneWeb satellites T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: India vs. Pakistan match at MCG Ultraviolette F77 electric bike bookings start Tomorrow: Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal turns into depression, storm likely by October 24 Apple iPad Pro Likely To Launch With M2 Chip On October 24 Kashmir University defers exams scheduled on October 24 UK PM Liz Truss may be ousted by October 24

Big Story ICICI Bank board reappoints Sandeep Bakhshi as MD and CEO for three years The board of directors of ICICI Bank has re-appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as the bank's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of three years, the bank said in a regulatory filing. More here.

Coronavirus Out of COVID-19 pandemic shadow, Mumbai markets see last-minute Diwali rush After a two-year lull and subdued celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Mumbai are witnessing a huge rush of shoppers purchasing clothes, sweets, lights, firecrackers, flowers and gifts for Diwali. More here.

Auto Ola Electric launches S1 Air scooter at introductory price of Rs 79,999 The bookings have begun and customers can place their orders by paying a token amount of Rs 999, the company said in a press briefing. The purchase window would open in February 2023 and deliveries would commence from April next year, it said. More here.

Tech Tattle Reliance becomes first Indian company to post earnings call on metaverse The metaverse earnings call, which can be accessed through any device (even a smartphone), was produced in partnership with GMetri — a no-code metaverse creation platform, sources said. One does not need to wear an AR/VR headgear to access it. More here.

Tailpiece A contemporary of Picasso and Matisse, Amedeo Modigliani created a style of portraits and nudes all his own The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia looks like a squat concrete bunker with a windowless façade and tucked behind a promenade. Inside the toasty warmth of the building, the crowd is buzzing as the visitors walk towards the latest show: Modigliani Up Close. In celebration of its centennial, Barnes Foundation is presenting the major loan exhibition which has been curated by an international team of curators, art historians and conservators. More here.