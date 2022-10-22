Market Buzz

Technical View | Uptrend likely to continue if Nifty holds 17,500

The Nifty50 on October 21 started off on a positive note but weakness in European counterparts weighed on the sentiment in the later part of the session. The index eventually settled flat with a positive bias amid caution ahead of the long weekend, thereby extending the uptrend for the sixth consecutive session. Banks helped the market close in the green. The index formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing on October 21 was lower than the opening levels. Experts saids the index seems to have taken good support at 17,500-17,400 levels now, hence if it holds the 17,500 mark in coming sessions then the index can easily march towards 17,700-17,900 levels. Read more here.