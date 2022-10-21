The Nifty50 index formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts as the closing on October 20 was higher than the opening levels. Experts said now the index first needs to give a strong closing above 17,600, the previous day's high, as a decisive close above the same can take the index towards 17,700-17,900 levels in coming sessions, with near-term support at 17,400. Read more here.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on October 20 announced that she is resigning from her post. The announcement comes amid mounting pressure to quit, just six weeks into the job, after she launched an economic policy that triggered a bond market rout. With this, Truss is set to be the shortest-serving prime minister --45 days--in UK history, during which, her mini-budget crashed the markets, and she lost two key ministers. Read here.
Diwali is just around the corner and many Indians would line up to buy gold. After two lean years of the Covid-19 pandemic, gold sales are expected to be strong this year. But before you too join the trend, here's what you should know.
Google has announced the Go edition for Android 13. The stripped-down variant of the operating system is meant to run on entry-level budget smartphones with up to 3GB of RAM. Know details about several major updates to the mobile operating system here.
Diwali is around the corner and there is a lot of planning to do. How to dress and decorate your home and what to gift to your family and friends. Want to spoil them while being environmentally responsible? Here are some affordable eco-friendly Diwali gifting ideas to choose from.
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' ideas on leadership revolved around building a company around a compelling vision, hiring the smartest people, and supporting the team to achieve their goals. Also known as brash and difficult to work with, he did inspire millions to follow his vision in creating amazing products. These two pieces of advice by Jobs remain a favourite among those needing advice on leadership.
