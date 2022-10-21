Big Story

Liz Truss resigns as UK PM, says 'cannot deliver mandate'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on October 20 announced that she is resigning from her post. The announcement comes amid mounting pressure to quit, just six weeks into the job, after she launched an economic policy that triggered a bond market rout. With this, Truss is set to be the shortest-serving prime minister --45 days--in UK history, during which, her mini-budget crashed the markets, and she lost two key ministers. Read here.