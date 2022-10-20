English
    Last Updated : October 20, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle but short-term structure still positive

      The Nifty went past 17,600 early on October 19 but failed to hold on it following profit booking at higher levels as a cautious mood in global counterparts affected sentiment. After opening 80 points higher at 17,568, the index hit an intraday high of 17,608, but profit booking in the afternoon saw it close at 17,512, up 25.30 points. It formed a small bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than the opening levels. The mood, however, is expected to remain positive in the short term, with next resistance at 17,600-17,700 and support at 17,400-17,300, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      School jobs scam: ED summons TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya’s aide
      SC to consider petitions over Lavalin, gold smuggling cases
      Telangana HC to hear Raja Singh’s PD Act case
      iQoo to launch Neo 7 smartphone
      Mumbai Cricket Association elections
      Tomorrow
      PM Modi to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath, to lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,400 crore
      Deepotsav celebrations to begin in Ayodhya
      Security Issues: Production warrants against Navjot Sidhu to appear in Ludhiana court

      Patra Chawl Case: Sanjay Raut’s bail plea hearing

    • Big Story

      Rupee sinks to new low of 83 against the dollar

      The Indian rupee plunged below 83 against the dollar on October 19 for the first time and closed at a new low, tracking losses in emerging currencies market. The rupee opened at 82.33 to a dollar but slipped to its lowest at 83.01 intraday. It ended the day at 82.99, down 0.76 percent from its previous close of 82.36. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Electric Vehicle Insurance: Premiums are high, but insurers are evolving new offerings

      Insurers such as Bajaj Allianz General and HDFC ERGO have set up dedicated portals that offer specialised services for electric cars as also information to prospective electric car buyers. Read to know about the the protection aspect and loan options for buying electric vehicles this festive season.

    • Shares Listing

      Tracxn Technologies shares to list tomorrow; experts predict a tepid debut

      Private market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies will debut in the market today as the 22nd company to go listed this calendar year. Given the muted response to the IPO, high valuations (not only FY22 basis but also on Q1FY23 basis), IPO being an entirely an offer-for-sale, and rising fears of global recession, the listing may be either at par or at a discount to the issue price of Rs 80 per share, experts said. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple iPad Pro (2022) launched in India

      Apple recently announced two new iPad Pro models under the radar. The iPad Pro (2022) models arrives in two screen sizes and are powered by Apple’s powerful M2 chip. They also come with optional 5G connectivity and support the hover feature on the Apple Pencil. Price, specifications & all you need to know here.

    • Diwali Gifting Options

      Diwali 2022: A ready reckoner of gifts for your colleagues, under Rs 3,500

      If you are still stuck on what to gift your colleague this Diwali, here's the list of pocket-friendly and thoughtful gifting options.

    Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

