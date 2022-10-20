Market Buzz

Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle but short-term structure still positive

The Nifty went past 17,600 early on October 19 but failed to hold on it following profit booking at higher levels as a cautious mood in global counterparts affected sentiment. After opening 80 points higher at 17,568, the index hit an intraday high of 17,608, but profit booking in the afternoon saw it close at 17,512, up 25.30 points. It formed a small bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than the opening levels. The mood, however, is expected to remain positive in the short term, with next resistance at 17,600-17,700 and support at 17,400-17,300, experts said. Read more here.