Big Story

Policy rate likely to peak by January-March quarter as MPC shifts focus to growth, say economists

The widening divergence among members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) suggests that India may not be very far from reaching the end of the current rate hike cycle, at least six economists told Moneycontrol on Tuesday (October 18). Splits in the MPC’s thought process were visible in the minutes of the MPC’s September meeting. While the majority of the members stuck to their hawkish stance on rates to tame inflation expectations, external members Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma said that an aggressive rate hike cycle may do more harm than good. Varma also said that it is dangerous to push the policy rate well above the neutral rate in an environment where the growth outlook is very fragile. Once inflationary pressures recede, the rate-setting MPC will likely shift focus to address worries surrounding economic growth in FY24 and assess the impact of previous rate hikes, economists said. Read here.