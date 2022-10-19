English
    Last Updated : October 19, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, 17,500-17,600 crucial area for further upside

      The Nifty50 had more than 100 points gap up opening and decisively crossed more than couple of earlier swing highs to close with a percent gains, forming small bodied bullish candle on the daily charts on October 18. The index is now closer to crucial area of 17,500-17,600 levels. If it manages to surpass this area, then it can gradually march towards 17,800-18,000 levels in coming sessions, with near term support at 17,300 followed by crucial at 17,000, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Congress president election result
      SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee's judicial custody to end
      Mitsubishi new concept car B segment SUV global debut
      Tomorrow
      School Jobs Scam: ED summons TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya’s aide
      SC to consider petitions over Lavalin, gold smuggling cases
      Telangana HC to hear Raja Singh’s PD Act case
      iQoo to launch Neo 7 smartphone

      Mumbai Cricket Association elections

      Close

    • Big Story

      Policy rate likely to peak by January-March quarter as MPC shifts focus to growth, say economists

      The widening divergence among members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) suggests that India may not be very far from reaching the end of the current rate hike cycle, at least six economists told Moneycontrol on Tuesday (October 18). Splits in the MPC’s thought process were visible in the minutes of the MPC’s September meeting. While the majority of the members stuck to their hawkish stance on rates to tame inflation expectations, external members Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma said that an aggressive rate hike cycle may do more harm than good. Varma also said that it is dangerous to push the policy rate well above the neutral rate in an environment where the growth outlook is very fragile. Once inflationary pressures recede, the rate-setting MPC will likely shift focus to address worries surrounding economic growth in FY24 and assess the impact of previous rate hikes, economists said. Read here.

    • Your Money

      EV Insurance: Premiums are high, but insurers are evolving new offerings

      Insurers such as Bajaj Allianz General and HDFC ERGO have set up dedicated portals that offer specialised services for electric cars as also information to prospective electric car buyers. Read to know about the the protection aspect and loan options for buying electric vehicles this festive season.

    • Automobile

      Jawa, Yezdi, Vespa & Chetak: Why auto companies are resurrecting dead brands

      Auto companies are reviving defunct icons such as Jawa (forerunner to the Yezdi, originally from the erstwhile Czechoslovakia), BSA, MG, Luna, Contessa, Jeep, Vespa, Chetak and LML, in order to cash in on nostalgia for the good old days. Read here for more.

    • Tech Tattle

      Dell Alienware m15 R7 laptop launched in India

      Dell has officially unveiled a new version of its Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop in India with AMD processing power. The new version of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 arrives with AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series processing hardware and up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. A quick look at its price in India, specifications and everything we know about the laptop so far.

    • Tail Piece

      What are green crackers? Are these really pollution-free?

      With Diwali round the corner, many states have put a ban on normal firecrackers, while some others have allowed bursting of green crackers. Are these crackers really pollution-free? All you need to know here.

    Must Listen

