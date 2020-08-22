Market Buzz

It’s time for midcaps

After underperforming for around two and a half years, the broader markets have gained momentum as valuations turned attractive due to the coronavirus-led correction in March. In fact, Nifty midcap index was down only 2 percent year-to-date and up 53 percent from March lows. Read this report to know how the midcaps will perform going forward.

America’s ‘season of darkness’

Former US vice president Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination for the upcoming election. Accepting the nomination, he urged voters to end a "season of darkness" that has cloaked the US for "much too long". Read here.

Savings maketh the man

Your savings, believe it or not, affect the way you stand, the way you walk, in short, your physical well-being and confidence, they say. So how do you save money the right way? Read this report to find out.

COVID therapy under lens

An emergency approval by the US FDA for the use of blood plasma as a coronavirus treatment has been put on hold over concerns that the data backing it was too weak. The move is raising concerns in India too as the therapy has been encouraged in many states. Read the details here.

Google Pixel 5 design leaked

While Google has revealed all the details about the Pixel 4a, information about Google Pixel 5 is relatively unknown. However, new details have surfaced about a possible render of the Pixel 5. The Pixel 5 is expected to be launched in September alongside the Pixel 4a 5G. Find out specifications and features here.

Kerala tech firm zooms to glory

A Kerala-based tech firm has won laurels from the central government for its innovative video conferencing solution. The government launched the challenge to encourage Indian companies to bring out secure alternatives of video conferencing apps, including Zoom, without compromising on user security and privacy. Read here.

