Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms bullish Piercing Line pattern, all eyes on 17,500 now After an initial hour of volatility, the bulls gained strength, helping the benchmark Nifty50 close near the day's high on October 17. The index gained seven-tenth of a percent and formed a bullish candle which resembles a bullish Piercing Line kind of pattern on the daily charts. The rally was supported by banking & financial services, select auto and IT stocks. As it is a bullish reversal pattern, the index can march towards the 17,500 mark in coming sessions if it decisively holds 17,300, with supports at 17,150 and 17,000 levels, experts said. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

SC to hear pleas challenging provisions of UAPA

DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

India-Africa Defence Dialogue to take place in Gujarat

Court hearing on Satyendar Jain in PMLA case

Religious Conversion Row: Delhi police to question AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

Tejashwi Yadav to appear in court over IRCTC hotels scandal

BCCI AGM in Mumbai Tomorrow

Congress president election result

SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee's judicial custody to end

Mitsubishi new concept car B segment SUV global debut

Big Story RBI Bulletin | Fight against inflation will be dogged, prolonged The fight to bring down stubbornly high inflation will be “dogged and prolonged” considering the lags with which monetary policy operates and the uncertainties involved, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin released on October 17. “While the persistence of headline CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation above the tolerance band for three consecutive quarters (up to September) will trigger mandated accountability processes, monetary policy remains focussed on realigning inflation with the target,” according to a paper titled ‘State of the Economy’ published in the bulletin. Read here.

Your Money This Diwali, silver joins gold in ETF mix as precious metals race to woo investors Come Diwali, it’s not just gold that attracts the investor’s attention. Silver is slowly gaining momentum in Indian portfolios, thanks to the launch of silver exchange-traded funds (ETF). Read here.

Tech Earnings How TCS, Wipro, Infosys, and HCLTech fared in Q2FY23 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech, the top four Indian IT companies, all reported positive to mixed numbers for the second quarter, which ended on September 30. Despite worries about an impending recession, inflation, US H-1B visa delays, a toughening environment in major markets like north America, the UK, and Europe, and delays in hiring freshers, the IT sector showed resilience this quarter as demand stayed stable. Commentary from company executives largely conveyed that demand remains strong, with only a few pockets experiencing a slowdown. Read here for more.

Tech Tattle Moto E22s budget smartphone launched in India Motorola has officially unveiled a new budget smartphone in India. The Moto E22s is the latest in the company’s E-series to make its way to the Indian market and brings a 90Hz display, a MediaTek chip, and a large battery. Top specs, features, price, and everything else to know here.