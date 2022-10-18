Market Buzz

Technical View | Nifty forms bullish Piercing Line pattern, all eyes on 17,500 now

After an initial hour of volatility, the bulls gained strength, helping the benchmark Nifty50 close near the day's high on October 17. The index gained seven-tenth of a percent and formed a bullish candle which resembles a bullish Piercing Line kind of pattern on the daily charts. The rally was supported by banking & financial services, select auto and IT stocks. As it is a bullish reversal pattern, the index can march towards the 17,500 mark in coming sessions if it decisively holds 17,300, with supports at 17,150 and 17,000 levels, experts said. Read more here.