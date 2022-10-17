Market Buzz Trade with Nifty Long Straddle option strategy next week as 17,200 to be crucial On the weekly expiry, Put writing was seen at 17,000 strike and 16,000 strike, thereby adding more than 60 thousand contracts each, which is the support built up for the Nifty50 index. Maximum fresh Put writing was also seen at 17,200 strike, which should act as an immediate support as well. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Congress presidential election to be held

Modi to launch PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat

Mulayam Singh's ashes to be immersed in Ganga in Haridwar Tomorrow:

Traffic to be affected on central Delhi roads due to Interpol event

Last day for DU UG admission registration

India-Africa Defence Dialogue to be held Related stories India's passenger vehicle exports up 2 per cent in Q2; Maruti Suzuki leads

Autorickshaw aggregators can charge 10% surcharge, says Karnataka HC

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 702-crore Surat metro phase-1 project

Big Story PM Modi inaugurates 75 Digital Banking Units, including 2 of J&K Bank The function at Lal Chowk here was attended by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, who was in the Valley as part of the third phase of the central government's public outreach programme, officials said. Read more here.

Health Health Ministry to stop procuring fresh COVID-19 vaccines, surrenders Rs 4,237 crore from vaccination budget According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 219.32 crore doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries across the country so far. The COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off on January 16 last year. Read more here.

Auto India's passenger vehicle exports up 2 per cent in Q2; Maruti Suzuki leads The total passenger vehicle (PV) exports stood at 1,60,590 units in the July-September period as compared with 1,57,551 units in the same period a year ago. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Apple reportedly working on iPad dock Apple will reportedly announce new variants of 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the iPad Pro, that will run on the same M2 chips found on the MacBook Air. The SoC will reportedly bump the performance up by 20 percent. Read more here.

Tailpiece One month on, Kashmir multiplex has seen some non-starters, some hits September 30, 2022, was an exciting day for broadcast journalist Pervez Butt. He was going to watch directors Pushkar-Gayathri's Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha at the newly opened INOX in Srinagar - he had last seen a movie in a cinema hall in Kashmir in 1999. Read more here.