The Nifty50 index closed below the opening levels and hence formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating that the volatility is likely to sustain for some more days. Even for the week, there was a high wave kind of pattern formation on the weekly scale and the index closed within the range of the previous trading week, down seven-tenth of a percent. Going forward, the index has to close decisively above 17,350 - Friday's high - to regain strength, with crucial support at 17,000, followed by 16,800 levels, experts said. Read more here.
Today
PM Modi to address conference of law minister and law secretaries
EAM Jaishankar to visit Egypt
FinMin to launch special campaign for financial inclusion Tomorrow
PM Modi to inaugurate 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs)
Today
An increase in the policy repo rate was necessary to combat rising inflationary risks, minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) September meeting released on October 14 showed. Read here.
Have you recently bought foreign currency, or do you have any immediate plan to do so? You are likely to be perplexed by the exchange rates quoted to you when you attempt to buy foreign currency. Banks and money changers will quote different rates, whether you buy currency notes, get a forex card or send money abroad. Read more here.
Bootstrapped Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major Zoho is focusing on maintaining a strong balance sheet and keeping its net debt zero even as the company has made a commitment to its employees that layoffs will be the absolute last thing at the firm. Read here.
Ever since its debut in 2019, Kia India has been on a winning streak that’s yet to be broken. From the Seltos, and the Sonet all the way to the Carens, Kia India’s carefully studied approach to tackle a highly competitive market seems to have paid off, as is evident by the sales milestones it has achieved in record time. More on this, read here.
US President Joe Biden walks into a Tacos 1986 outlet to order a meal, in a video. The cashier smiles as he takes the order and then offers a 50 per cent discount. The final amount came to $16.45 after the 50 percent discount. The President then pays $45 to the cashier and said: “The next person that comes in here give it to them free.” Watch the video here.
