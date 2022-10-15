Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 17,350 crucial for further upside The Nifty50 index closed below the opening levels and hence formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating that the volatility is likely to sustain for some more days. Even for the week, there was a high wave kind of pattern formation on the weekly scale and the index closed within the range of the previous trading week, down seven-tenth of a percent. Going forward, the index has to close decisively above 17,350 - Friday's high - to regain strength, with crucial support at 17,000, followed by 16,800 levels, experts said. Read more here.

PM Modi to address conference of law minister and law secretaries

EAM Jaishankar to visit Egypt

FinMin to launch special campaign for financial inclusion Tomorrow

PM Modi to inaugurate 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs)

Big Story Repo rate hikes warranted to combat high inflation risks, MPC minutes show An increase in the policy repo rate was necessary to combat rising inflationary risks, minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) September meeting released on October 14 showed. Read here.

Your Money Getting a forex card or foreign currency? Keep an eye on the interbank rate Have you recently bought foreign currency, or do you have any immediate plan to do so? You are likely to be perplexed by the exchange rates quoted to you when you attempt to buy foreign currency. Banks and money changers will quote different rates, whether you buy currency notes, get a forex card or send money abroad. Read more here.

Startup Tales Layoffs will be the absolute last thing at Zoho, it destroys employee loyalty: CEO Sridhar Vembu Bootstrapped Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major Zoho is focusing on maintaining a strong balance sheet and keeping its net debt zero even as the company has made a commitment to its employees that layoffs will be the absolute last thing at the firm. Read here.

Automobile How Kia India conquered the Indian car market Ever since its debut in 2019, Kia India has been on a winning streak that’s yet to be broken. From the Seltos, and the Sonet all the way to the Carens, Kia India’s carefully studied approach to tackle a highly competitive market seems to have paid off, as is evident by the sales milestones it has achieved in record time. More on this, read here.