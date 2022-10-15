English
    Last Updated : October 15, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 17,350 crucial for further upside

      The Nifty50 index closed below the opening levels and hence formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating that the volatility is likely to sustain for some more days. Even for the week, there was a high wave kind of pattern formation on the weekly scale and the index closed within the range of the previous trading week, down seven-tenth of a percent. Going forward, the index has to close decisively above 17,350 - Friday's high - to regain strength, with crucial support at 17,000, followed by 16,800 levels, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      PM Modi to address conference of law minister and law secretaries
      EAM Jaishankar to visit Egypt
      FinMin to launch special campaign for financial inclusion
      Tomorrow

      PM Modi to inaugurate 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs)

      Close

    • Big Story

      Repo rate hikes warranted to combat high inflation risks, MPC minutes show

      An increase in the policy repo rate was necessary to combat rising inflationary risks, minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) September meeting released on October 14 showed. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Getting a forex card or foreign currency? Keep an eye on the interbank rate

      Have you recently bought foreign currency, or do you have any immediate plan to do so? You are likely to be perplexed by the exchange rates quoted to you when you attempt to buy foreign currency. Banks and money changers will quote different rates, whether you buy currency notes, get a forex card or send money abroad. Read more here.

    • Startup Tales

      Layoffs will be the absolute last thing at Zoho, it destroys employee loyalty: CEO Sridhar Vembu

      Bootstrapped Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major Zoho is focusing on maintaining a strong balance sheet and keeping its net debt zero even as the company has made a commitment to its employees that layoffs will be the absolute last thing at the firm. Read here.

    • Automobile

      How Kia India conquered the Indian car market

      Ever since its debut in 2019, Kia India has been on a winning streak that’s yet to be broken. From the Seltos, and the Sonet all the way to the Carens, Kia India’s carefully studied approach to tackle a highly competitive market seems to have paid off, as is evident by the sales milestones it has achieved in record time. More on this, read here.

    • Tail Piece

      Why Joe Biden paid 4 times more than the discounted bill at a restaurant

      US President Joe Biden walks into a Tacos 1986 outlet to order a meal, in a video. The cashier smiles as he takes the order and then offers a 50 per cent discount. The final amount came to $16.45 after the 50 percent discount. The President then pays $45 to the cashier and said: “The next person that comes in here give it to them free.” Watch the video here.

