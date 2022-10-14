Big Story

Post-Gambia deaths, CDSCO and state regulators start testing cough syrups sold in market

Central and state drug regulators have initiated the process of assessing the quality of commercially available cough syrups sold in India after the World Health Organization issued a medical product alert for four such India-made medicines in connection with children’s deaths in The Gambia. The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation zonal office in Hyderabad, in a letter marked top priority, has asked cough syrup manufacturers to test samples of the raw materials used in their medicines. They were asked to provide the CDSCO with the method of analysis and the specifications of diphenhydramine hydrochloride, ammonium chloride, sodium citrate and menthol – medicines used to relieve cough – in their products. Read here to know more.