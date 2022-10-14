English
    Last Updated : October 14, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, sharp weakness possible below 200 DMA

      The Nifty50 remained under selling pressure throughout the session on October 13 and fell more than 100 points, but defended not only recent low of 16,950 but also 200 days moving average (DMA - 16,987), tracking weak Asian cues. If these levels get broken then sharp selling pressure can't be ruled out in coming sessions, till then consolidation and volatility is expected to continue, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Bajaj Auto Q2 results
      Gyanvapi case: Court verdict on carbon dating of 'shivling'
      SYL Canal dispute: Haryana CM Khattar to meet Punjab CM
      Redmi A1+ India launch
      Tomorrow
      EAM Jaishankar to visit Egypt

      FinMin to launch special campaign for financial inclusion

      Close

    • Big Story

      Post-Gambia deaths, CDSCO and state regulators start testing cough syrups sold in market

      Central and state drug regulators have initiated the process of assessing the quality of commercially available cough syrups sold in India after the World Health Organization issued a medical product alert for four such India-made medicines in connection with children’s deaths in The Gambia. The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation zonal office in Hyderabad, in a letter marked top priority, has asked cough syrup manufacturers to test samples of the raw materials used in their medicines. They were asked to provide the CDSCO with the method of analysis and the specifications of diphenhydramine hydrochloride, ammonium chloride, sodium citrate and menthol – medicines used to relieve cough – in their products. Read here to know more.

    • Your Money

      What are ‘modern’ treatment methods in insurance?

      Before October 2019, many health insurers did not pay for certain advanced treatment procedures on the grounds that these were unproven and ‘experimental’. However, insurance regulator IRDAI in 2019 asked insurers to cover modern procedures such as oral chemotherapy, robotic surgeries and deep brain simulation, among several others. Today, all policies in force cover such procedures, though the regulator has allowed them to impose sub-limits. Read more here.

    • Startup Tales

      PhysicsWallah forays into publishing, govt job prep segments with 2 new buys

      India’s newest edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah has made forays into book publishing and government job preparation segments by buying two new startups. The acquisitions come at a time when demand for online learning is stagnating, compelling edtech firms to scramble for different revenue streams. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 2+ launched

      Microsoft has updated its Surface portfolio with a new range of devices that were unveiled at the Surface event. The company launched devices such as the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 2+ among others. Here are the biggest highlights from the launch event.

    • Tail Piece

      Bihar man becomes professor in university where he worked as peon

      A Bihar man has been appointed assistant professor in the same university where, up until very recently, he worked as a peon. Kamal Kishor Mandal, 42, has inspired many with his story of determination and hard work to rise above his circumstances. More on this, here.

