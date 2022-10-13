Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, has to hold 17,000 for upmove The Nifty closed 140 points higher at 17,123.60 on October 12 after three straight days of losses but experts say for the upmove to sustain, the index will have to hold on to the psychologically vital 17,000 mark in the coming days. The index, which took a beating in the previous session, got support at the 200-day moving average (16,987) to bounce back. It formed a bullish candle or Inside Bar kind of pattern on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels. Most sectors participated in the rally, with banking and FMCG making the biggest gains. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Infosys to announce Q2 earnings

Infosys to consider share buyback

PM Modi to address public meeting in HP's Chamba

Honor X40 GT smartphone launch Tomorrow

Bajaj Auto Q2 results

Gyanvapi case: Court verdict on carbon dating of 'shivling'

SYL Canal Dispute: Haryana CM Khattar to meet Punjab CM

Redmi A1+ India launch

Big Story Govt to give Rs 22,000 crore grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses The Union Cabinet, in its meeting on October 12, approved a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) for losses incurred in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The three biggest state-run retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - which together supply more than 90 percent of India’s petroleum fuels have suffered the worst quarterly losses in years by absorbing record international crude prices. The companies have also been holding down pump prices of gasoline and diesel since early April to curb accelerating inflation. Read here to know more.

Skills required for 5G industry What skills do young graduates, professionals need to join 5G industry? With the rollout of 5G services, job portal Monster.com saw an encouraging trend in telecom jobs with hiring rising 13 percent. The key players are launching digital services in different cities, expanding data centre capabilities and hiring for specialised roles. Amid the buzz, Moneycontrol declutters the nitty gritty of skills required for the 5G industry and how talent can enter and transition to it. Read here.

Your Money Savings account deposits: These banks offer up to 7% interest Many individuals park funds in their savings accounts to ensure that they have liquid funds to take care of any emergencies or simply because they are too preoccupied to direct the money into investments. This means losing out on the prospect of higher returns, given that most large banks offer interest rates of just up to 3.55 percent on savings account balance. However, some small private banks and small finance banks offer sweeter deals on savings account rates. As per data from Bankbazaar.com, such banks offer maximum interest of 6.55-7 percent on savings deposits. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Nokia G11 Plus budget smartphone launched Nokia recently launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Nokia G11 Plus is an affordable 4G handset with a high-refresh-rate display, large battery, Unisoc chipset, stock Android, and a dual-camera setup. Here’s a quick first look at everything you need to know.