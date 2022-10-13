The Nifty closed 140 points higher at 17,123.60 on October 12 after three straight days of losses but experts say for the upmove to sustain, the index will have to hold on to the psychologically vital 17,000 mark in the coming days. The index, which took a beating in the previous session, got support at the 200-day moving average (16,987) to bounce back. It formed a bullish candle or Inside Bar kind of pattern on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels. Most sectors participated in the rally, with banking and FMCG making the biggest gains. Read more here.
Today
Infosys to announce Q2 earnings
Infosys to consider share buyback
PM Modi to address public meeting in HP's Chamba
Honor X40 GT smartphone launch Tomorrow
Bajaj Auto Q2 results
Gyanvapi case: Court verdict on carbon dating of 'shivling'
SYL Canal Dispute: Haryana CM Khattar to meet Punjab CM
Redmi A1+ India launch
Today
The Union Cabinet, in its meeting on October 12, approved a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) for losses incurred in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The three biggest state-run retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - which together supply more than 90 percent of India’s petroleum fuels have suffered the worst quarterly losses in years by absorbing record international crude prices. The companies have also been holding down pump prices of gasoline and diesel since early April to curb accelerating inflation. Read here to know more.
With the rollout of 5G services, job portal Monster.com saw an encouraging trend in telecom jobs with hiring rising 13 percent. The key players are launching digital services in different cities, expanding data centre capabilities and hiring for specialised roles. Amid the buzz, Moneycontrol declutters the nitty gritty of skills required for the 5G industry and how talent can enter and transition to it. Read here.
Many individuals park funds in their savings accounts to ensure that they have liquid funds to take care of any emergencies or simply because they are too preoccupied to direct the money into investments. This means losing out on the prospect of higher returns, given that most large banks offer interest rates of just up to 3.55 percent on savings account balance. However, some small private banks and small finance banks offer sweeter deals on savings account rates. As per data from Bankbazaar.com, such banks offer maximum interest of 6.55-7 percent on savings deposits. Read more here.
Nokia recently launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Nokia G11 Plus is an affordable 4G handset with a high-refresh-rate display, large battery, Unisoc chipset, stock Android, and a dual-camera setup. Here’s a quick first look at everything you need to know.
Ahead of Diwali, Cadbury Celebrations has launched a campaign to empower street hawkers who have no permanent shops. A short ad film released as part of the #ShopsForShopless campaign seems to have struck a chord with viewers, racking up more than 18 million views on YouTube in less than a fortnight. More on this, here.
